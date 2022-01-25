Gourmet Bailey’s Just a Bite: Fluffernutter Cookies

Coming back from winter break always gives me a case of the “semester scaries.” It’s like that feeling on Sunday you get when you think about everything you have to do the upcoming week, but times 100.

One thing that always helps me take my mind off of those feelings of anxiousness is baking. These fluffernutter cookies I found on TikTok were the perfect comfort snack that brought me back to the days when Sunday was just another day of the week.

To start, preheat your oven to 350 F and grab all your ingredients. You’ll need:

3/4 cup of browned butter, cooled

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1 egg and 1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup marshmallow fluff

Making your brown butter should be your first step of the baking process. Brown butter is made by using a technique to toast the milk solids in your butter. It enhances the flavor of the butter and is liquid gold to many professionals.

To make it, add your butter to a pot and melt it down at medium-high heat. Once completely melted, lower your heat to just below medium so the butter will still boil, but not burn.

Take a whisk and continue stirring the butter for three to five minutes until it turns a golden brown color. It’s important to remove your butter from heat as soon as it’s golden brown so it doesn’t burn. Let your butter cool for 30 minutes.

After your butter cools, add your brown and white sugars and beat together until light and fluffy. Then, add your egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract. Let the mixture beat until the eggs are completely mixed together and you are left with a velvety texture.

Grab a bowl, and pour your flour, baking soda and salt inside. Take your dry ingredients and gradually incorporate the flour into the butter mixture. Once you’ve added all the flour, take your dough and move it to a separate, shallow bowl.

It’s time for the fun part: adding the fluff and peanut butter.

Take your fluff and add spoonfuls to the top of the dough. Add just about 1/3 cup of fluff. Next, add your peanut butter in spoonfuls to the top of the dough. I slightly melted my peanut butter so it was easier to add. Then, mix to slightly incorporate. You should still have pockets of peanut butter and fluff so that when you scoop the cookies they have a marbled look.

As for any cookie recipe, it’s important to let your dough sit for at least a few hours. This is hard if you have no self-control, but my advice is to make the dough in the morning so when you want to have dessert, the dough is ready to bake.

Use a medium-sized cookie scoop to scoop out your cookies. Do not roll them in your hands, as you’ll want to preserve the marbled look of the fluff and peanut butter. Space each scoop inches apart on your cookie sheet. You should bake them for 10 to 12 minutes.

These cookies are best enjoyed warm and in my opinion, with peanut butter vanilla ice cream.

These cookies will definitely take you back to your elementary lunches and your peanut butter and fluff sandwiches. There is just something so comforting about the taste of peanut butter and marshmallows. I’m so glad my “for you” page brought me to this recipe, and I hope these cookies make your inner child smile too. Until the next bite.