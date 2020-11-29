Gourmet Bailey’s Just a Bite: Raspberry Bars

Thanksgiving and the holiday season is looking a little different this year. That is inevitable, but it does not mean we cannot have a yummy dessert to help brighten the mood. This week’s recipe is for some insanely easy and delicious raspberry bars.

My mom and I have been making these for years. They only require seven ingredients and I knew I had to share the deliciousness with you all. So, let’s get into this week’s recipe.

For these raspberry bars you will need:

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup rolled oats

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened

¾ cup seedless raspberry jam

To start off, preheat your oven to 350 F. Next, put the dry ingredients together in a bowl; add the all-purpose flour, oats, brown sugar, baking soda and salt and whisk together to combine.

Once you have an even mixture, it is time to massage your butter into the dry ingredients. It sounds weird, but what you are going to do is take your softened butter and cut it into slices to put on top of the flour mixture. Then, start to pinch the dry ingredients into the butter and continue to do so until you have incorporated the butter evenly throughout. The mixture should not be too sticky, but if you were to squeeze it in your hand, it should form and hold a shape.

Now that you have that mixture, line an eight-by-eight baking dish with foil and spray it with baking spray. You can find a three-pack of these tins at your local supermarket.

Now, take two cups of the flour-butter mixture and press it into the bottom of that baking dish. Continue to press it until you have a solid, evenly filled base that is tightly packed.

Take the seedless raspberry jam and spread it on top of the base with a rubber spatula. It is important that you leave about a one-fourths inch border between the edge of the jam and the edge of the base. Once you are done spreading the jam, take your remaining flour mixture and crumble it onto the top. Once you have finished the mixture, lightly press the crumbs into the jam.

All that is left to do is bake. Throw your bars in the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. They should be a beautiful golden-brown when they are ready to get taken out of the oven. I know it will be hard, but let the bars cool for at least 10 minutes before cutting and eating them. The recipe should be cut up into 16 bars.

These bars are sure to be a hit with whoever you are celebrating the holidays with. Stay safe and enjoy the holidays. Until the next bite.