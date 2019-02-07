In the Market for Something Healthy?

For most people, their number one resolution is to lose weight. Unfortunately, with plenty of fast-food options and not enough healthy ones nearby, the chances of caving in and ordering a Wendy’s “4 for $4” is higher than sticking to what could be a life-changing transformation.

Fortunately, there are resources for those who do want to stick to their guns and cut back on their unhealthy eating. Natural Way Cafe, located at 23-25 Broadway in Fair Lawn, New Jersey sells a variety of options to select from.

My immediate reaction when stepping in was curiosity. It’s not often that I stumble across locations that sell natural products in close proximity to where I live. I enjoyed walking around and observing all the groceries and products they sell.

The cafe offers perishable items such as tofu, an array of milk such as rice, soy and almond, and a selective amount of exotic vegetables.They also have a juice-it bar, specialty supplements, organic and gluten-free groceries and an assortment of teas.

In addition, there are several options ranging from appetizers to entrees with more selections from soups, wraps, sandwiches and even homemade specials. I had the pleasure of enjoying a pineapple shrimp entree.

The shrimp was sauteed with pineapple chunks, combined with mixed vegetables all put together in a store-made sauce. And luckily for those who are allergic to gluten or happen to be vegan, most of their meals are both gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

In order to maintain the healthy ratio, they are all served with a side of organic multigrain brown rice. This is great for those that want a more filling meal.

As a person who is very much into healthy living and a healthy lifestyle, I felt at home in the atmosphere of the cafe and even conversed with the owner, Farbia Chang. Chang incorporates his Chinese heritage in the store to influence his customers with a view of different cultures.

Chang promotes natural products to help others live happier and healthier lives.

“Life is a gift,” Chang said. “Try to share it.”