Just a Bite: Applesauce Harvest Mini-Loaves

Have you ever wondered what fall tastes like? A dish that’s sweet, savory and warm? With this fall dish there is no need to wonder anymore. This recipe will surely satisfy your appetite for all fall flavors. This week’s recipe is for Applesauce Harvest Mini-Loaves.

These mini loaves are the perfect bite of fall. They are a fairly healthy recipe as they contain no butter and are dairy-free!

I made these using a mini loaf pan that makes a total of eight. I found that this amount of batter was perfect for eight mini loaves, four medium loaves or one big loaf. The cook time varies for each due to the size difference.

This recipe uses nut or oat milk and applesauce. Nut and oat milk are great alternatives to milk or heavy cream to add moisture within cakes, bread and muffins. Applesauce is a healthy alternative to butter and adds a natural sweetness to recipes. It’s also great for lightening heavy recipes that use butter and white sugar.

These mini-loaves are simply delicious and are not overbearingly sweet. They utilize in-season flavors like maple and cinnamon and are easy to make. The recipe is as follows:

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole wheat flour

¼ cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

½ cup of vegetable oil

1 cup applesauce

¼ nut or oat milk of your choice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

To begin, preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Then, combine your flours: baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and brown sugar. Mix with a whisk and set it aside.

Once you’ve done that, gather your milk, applesauce, vanilla extract, oil, eggs and white sugar to combine with a whisk. Once all the wet ingredients are in a developed batter, begin to add your dry ingredients in two parts.

Mix in the dry ingredients carefully and slowly by hand. I don’t recommend using a stand or hand mixer for bread because it lessens your control over how your batter is mixed. It’s important that you do not over-mix your batter.

Mix your batter until it is just combined. By doing this, you keep pockets of flour in the batter and allow your bread to rise properly. This helps keep from a dense and chewy texture.

Once you have your combined batter, spray your pan with nonstick spray. Then begin to fill each loaf pan until ⅔ of the way filled. By doing this, you ensure your batter rises over the pan in the oven and it will be cooked through the middle.

After each pan is filled, put your pan into the oven to bake.

For eight mini loaves, the cooking time should be 15 to 20 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick is removed cleanly. For four medium loaves, the cooking time is 30 to 35 minutes and for one loaf cook for 60 to 65 minutes. You may cook it longer if you prefer a crunchier outer layer.

Once your loaves are cooked, remove them from the oven and place them on a wire rack to cool for about 20 minutes. You must resist the urge to touch them before they’re fully cool or they may fall apart. But, if you do touch one before then, I wouldn’t blame you.

While your loaves cool, make your glaze.

This maple glaze is extremely simple and scrumptious. I find myself making this glaze for pancakes and waffles in the morning because of its sweetness and muted maple flavor. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 ½ cups of powdered sugar

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons oat or nut milk of your choice

After you’ve measured out your powdered sugar in a small bowl, add your maple syrup and milk. Whisk it all together until you have a honey-like consistency. It should be thick enough that when you lift your whisk, there is a constant stream that you can drizzle across the top of the loaves.

Once your loaves have been drizzled, you’re all done.

This is a fairly healthy recipe that definitely tastes like all flavors associated with fall and spending time with those you love. This is a perfect recipe for Thanksgiving, as it’s something fresh and new compared to other traditional desserts. It’s also on the lighter side, in case you are way too stuffed from dinner.

Have a fun and safe Thanksgiving! Until the next bite.