LIVE UPDATES: Montclair State University Switches to Online Instruction and Extends Spring Break Over Coronavirus

Montclair State University has made the decision to extend spring break through Sunday, March 22 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The announcement was made by President Susan Cole to the student body via email on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the announcement, most of the university’s instruction will take place online for the rest of the semester. However, some exceptions are being made for certain studio or laboratory courses that will remain face-to-face.

The courses that are already being offered completely online will not be affected and will continue normally. The School of Nursing courses will follow their own special schedule by the university.

Governor Phil Murphy had called a state of emergency Monday night. According to the State of New Jersey Department of Health, eight coronavirus cases have been reported and one death.

Although the instruction has been switched to online, the university is not closing. All services and facilities will remain open. These include the residence halls, dining services, the health center, the library, computer centers, research support, recreational facilities and information technology.

The Red Hawk Athletics events will continue on schedule. The residence halls will remain open during the break and students living in the dorms can come and go freely. However, access to residence halls will be limited to residents and essential personnel; guests will not be permitted until further notice.

Trips outside of New Jersey by the university will be limited to essential travel and will require approval. Most trips abroad have been canceled such as trips to Italy.

Students who were studying abroad in Italy had gone through the proper procedures upon returning and 11 of them have been quarantined. The students were not from a particular class.

According to Media Relations Director Erika Bleiberg, President Cole advised that [the quarantined students] will be given online coursework to do at home, while they stay quarantined, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“In accordance with newly issued recommendations from the CDC, the university has recommended that those individuals that have traveled to the Level 3 or 4 countries referenced above should self-quarantine at home for 14 days after arriving in the United States,” Bleiberg said.

To prevent the spread of the virus, students are being urged to not travel and follow the university’s precautionary procedures.

Montclair State is monitoring the virus and is adapting accordingly. They will continue to post updates on the Montclair State coronavirus web site.

Updated as of March 10, 2020