Montclair State Students Give Thanks

Thanksgiving brings many thoughts to people. Whether they picture a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce or a delicious pumpkin pie. On the other hand, students may think of the two-day break they get from classes. The true spirit of Thanksgiving can easily be forgotten, but Montclair State University students still have plenty of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Many students shared that they were thankful for their friends, including freshman Mike Weglinski, a business administration major with a concentration in real estate.

“I’m thankful for my friends George, Justin and Nick,” Weglinski said. “They have been there though all the rough and great times. I really appreciate what they have done.”

Bryanna Rosario, freshman English major, is also thankful for her friends.

“I’m thankful for all the people that have stuck with me in my life. I’m thankful for my family helping me out and I’m thankful for my friends and how they have my back,” Rosario said. “I’m really thankful for all these special people in my life because I don’t know what I’d do without them.”

Susan Fernandez, freshman journalism major, shared a similar sentiment, and is thinking of the special people in her life this Thanksgiving.

“I’m thankful for my family, especially my mom,” Fernandez said. “I’m also thankful for my boyfriend and my friends who are always there for me.”

Kim Lamparello, freshman journalism major, is another student who mentioned her family as something she is thankful for.

“I’m thankful for my citizenship and my family,” Lamparello said.

Megan Kick, freshman English major, is an animal lover and shared what she is thankful for.

“I’m so thankful for my new puppy Molly who will be spending her first Thanksgiving and holiday with my family this year,” Kick said. “I’m also thankful to have had 14 wonderful years with my dog Kacey who I will be unfortunately celebrating the first holiday without. I have my four wonderful cats who bring me all the joy in the world, especially my orange cat Lainey who is practically my shadow when I’m home. I love my pets more than anything.”

As most students head home for Thanksgiving, they hope to share moments with others and remember what they are thankful for. Whether it’s friends, family, pets or something else, take a moment to appreciate what makes life memorable.