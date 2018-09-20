Namaste and Glow

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, students participated in the annual Glow in the Dark Yoga event at the Student Recreation Center. The first 100 students that arrived received free T-shirts and everyone was provided with glow-in-the-dark sticks, which many wore around their necks, heads and wrist. Yoga instructor Camyrn Chernick described the event as combining two of her favorite things: glow in the dark and yoga. Chernick enjoys this unique form of yoga because it is fun and something you don’t expect. She instructs it with more energetic flow than her regular classes and is great with both those new to yoga and those with more experience.
Students are walked through many different yoga poses by their patient and enthusiastic instructor, Camryn Chernick. Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Freshman justice studies major Dana De Dios focuses as she waits for yoga to begin.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Undeclared freshman Arnold Hucey and his fellow Red Hawks strike the Warrior I pose perfectly. Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Dance majors Jennifer Tran and Kelly Guerrero as well as English major Sierra Schiff try the Downward Dog pose. Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Undeclared freshman Vanessa Lynch stretches out in the final minutes of the event.Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
From left to right: Senior nutrition and food science major Ania Kwiatek, sophomore exercise science major Megan Cannava and senior biology major Rebecca Pierre-Louis help make sure the glow-in-the-dark yoga event was a success.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
From left to right: Freshman dance majors Jennifer Tran and Kelly Guerrero along with English major Sierra Schiff practice one of the many yoga poses of the night. Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Freshman business administration major Brittany Burke was all business as she executed a challenging pose. Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Freshman communications and media arts major Tina Petrillo gives a smile as she completes her pose. Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
If you are interested in participating in a similar event, make sure to check the Campus Rec page on Montclair State University’s website or on HawkSync.