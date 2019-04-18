Next Stop: Slay Street Station

Slay Street Station puts fashion on the map at Montclair State University on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. as designers present their latest collections. This annual event showcases trendy, new designs created by Montclair State fashion students as they premiere their looks on the runway.

This year, Alexander Kasser Theater will be transformed into a NYC subway station where fashion is always the next stop.

Fashion design students will be debuting their newest and freshest designs to compete for a variety of scholarship awards in their respective categories, such as intro to sewing, flat pattern, draping, advanced construction and independent design. These scholarships are made possible by collaborative efforts with sponsors within the fashion and beauty industry, both local and national.

Their donations allow the show to provide swag bags and door prizes to guests, which typically amounts to over 300 people. The event itself is coordinated by fashion students who are learning the ins and outs of runway show production.

This year’s sponsors include Mood Fabrics, Abercrombie, Avenue and more. Entertainment for the night will include a performance by Wishbone Band.

According to fashion studies professor Scarlett Morris, the event has continued to be successful each year due to overwhelming support from the campus community.

“This dynamic show is now in its 12th year and is the most anticipated fashion event on campus,” Morris said.

Fashion studies, a Bachelor of Arts concentration within the College of the Arts, focuses on the multi billion-dollar industry concerned with the production and sale of fashion products.

Montclair State is one of the few New Jersey schools offering a comprehensive degree in fashion and is the second largest university in the state. With a revamped building to call its own and a reputation as a popular major on campus, fashion studies at Montclair State will be recognized for its contribution to the fashion industry.

Sophia Casella, a fashion studies major who is in the fashion show production class, says the course is interesting but a lot of hard work.

“For the most part, its everyone’s first time doing a fashion show,” Casella said. “It is a learning experience, but it is fun working with everyone.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the event, so don’t miss this stop on Slay Street Station.