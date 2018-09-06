Red Hawks Fly Back Home: Students Move in to Their Dorms for the New 2018-2019 School Year

Montclair State University welcomed new and returning students on Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 into their new dorms and apartments on campus. The event was conducted with the assistance of the campus police and Residence Life staff who helped students carry their stuff into the buildings with large bins.
The father of senior psychology major Mariselys Urena carries one of her boxes to the sidewalk outside of Blanton Hall.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Undeclared freshman Emmeline Arnold with her emotional support cat Sophie.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Sophomore English major Raven Dover helps her friend move in with the help of a police officer. Dover moved into the same building the night before.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
(Left to Right) Residence Life staff members Natasha Almeida, Hannah Tomaszek and Sinclaire Forte take a quick break to laugh with each other.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Residence Life staff Albert Garcia laughs as he waits for the elevator.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Students and their family members unload their stuff onto the sidewalk outside of Blanton Hall. Chanila German | The Montclarion
Residence Life staff member Miri Gonzalez waits patiently outside of Bohn Hall.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
The line of cars outside of Bohn Hall and Blanton Hall are directed by campus police.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Undeclared freshman Liz Kunze unpacks in her dorm with the help of her family.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Freshman fashion studies major Trinnity Evans' mom moves a refrigerator with the help of Residence Life staff.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Junior illustration and animation major Charlie Wiggins, in the blue shirt, receives help from Residence Life staff as he moves into Blanton Hall for the third time.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Residence Life staff member Hannah Tomaszek helps put items inside a bin.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
Residence Life staff member Carly Deilman pushes a bin full of a student's belongings.

Chanila German | The Montclarion
Chanila German | The Montclarion
