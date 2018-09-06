Feature

Red Hawks Fly Back Home: Students Move in to Their Dorms for the New 2018-2019 School Year

September 6, 2018
Freshman English major Raven Dozier carries her items from her U-Haul truck to the sidewalk outside of Blanton Hall. Chanila German | The Montclarion

Montclair State University welcomed new and returning students on Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 into their new dorms and apartments on campus. The event was conducted with the assistance of the campus police and Residence Life staff who helped students carry their stuff into the buildings with large bins.

 

 

The father of senior psychology major Mariselys Urena carries one of her boxes to the sidewalk outside of Blanton Hall.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

Undeclared freshman Emmeline Arnold with her emotional support cat Sophie.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

Sophomore English major Raven Dover helps her friend move in with the help of a police officer. Dover moved into the same building the night before.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

(Left to Right) Residence Life staff members Natasha Almeida, Hannah Tomaszek and Sinclaire Forte take a quick break to laugh with each other.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

Residence Life staff Albert Garcia laughs as he waits for the elevator.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

Students and their family members unload their stuff onto the sidewalk outside of Blanton Hall. Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

 

Residence Life staff member Miri Gonzalez waits patiently outside of Bohn Hall.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

The line of cars outside of Bohn Hall and Blanton Hall are directed by campus police.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

Undeclared freshman Liz Kunze unpacks in her dorm with the help of her family.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

 

Freshman fashion studies major Trinnity Evans’ mom moves a refrigerator with the help of Residence Life staff.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

Junior illustration and animation major Charlie Wiggins, in the blue shirt, receives help from Residence Life staff as he moves into Blanton Hall for the third time.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

Residence Life staff member Hannah Tomaszek helps put items inside a bin.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

 

 

Residence Life staff member Carly Deilman pushes a bin full of a student’s belongings.
Chanila German | The Montclarion

