Silent Spring at Montclair State University

This weekend, The Montclarion Managing Editor, Mackenzie Robertson, took her camera onto campus to document the transformation brought by the coronavirus pandemic. She revisited the exact spots that were photographed last spring 2019 semester by the paper’s Photography Editor, Olivia Kearns. These are the results:

What would normally be a lively campus buzzing with students is now a ghost town due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has flipped the campus community on its side. Montclair State University announced on March 10 that course instruction would be moved online after extending spring break an additional week.

While this decision was to be expected, it was unexpected to many that this change would remain permanent through the spring 2020 semester. As time progressed, Gov. Phil Murphy announced statewide school shutdowns and Montclair State residents were required to move out, unless their permanent residency was on campus.

Last spring semester, Montclair State’s Student Center Quad was filled with students laughing and chatting with friends while celebrating Hammock Day by setting up hammocks between any two trees they could find. Students were enjoying walks from Lot 60 to main campus on warmer spring days, despite the trek.

However, things are different now.

While these are unprecedented times, classes will eventually return to campus. The university is preparing for an on-campus experience for the fall 2020 semester, but have plans to move instruction online if unsafe.

Although it is unclear when life will shift back to the normalcy before COVID-19, seniors will still graduate, professors will return to classrooms and students will once again return to campus ready to embrace campus life with their peers.