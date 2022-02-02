Feature

The Kid In The Storm: Jajone Cuff

By

Published February 1, 2022
The Montclarion
Jajone Cuff embraces beauty store culture as she models for a hair photo shoot. Photo courtesy of Jajone Cuff

Jajone Cuff, a junior television and digital media major, has an artistic life outside of campus.

Cuff grew up in Brooklyn, New York and was eager to dip her toes into various styles of art. She expressed the familiar concern that racial representation was lacking in media and art while she was growing up. As a result, she decided that she herself would be the representation that was missing from her life as a child.

She quickly became inspired by Virgil Abloh, Rihanna and Daymond John. These three moguls helped Cuff realize that everything from fashion to photography was meant for her.

In high school, she started her own clothing brand called, TheKidInTheStorm, a custom clothing brand that specializes in designing denim clothing along with creating original canvas paintings. Her brand is not only filled with her passion for painting, but it allows her to grow as an artist as well. Although she loved what she did, making time for it became a struggle.

“My brand has taught me that being an entrepreneur at a young age is very challenging, especially with school in the mix, [which took] up the majority of my time,” Cuff said. “It’s hard to balance between creating and being a full-time student.”

A model flaunting one of Cuff's pieces from her "Heart Break Club" collection. Photo courtesy of Jajone Cuff

A model flaunts one of Cuff’s pieces from her “Heart Break Club” collection.
Photo courtesy of Jajone Cuff

Despite the obstacles, Cuff didn’t stray off her path to building her brand. Since its launch, she has come out with multiple collections like “The Heart Break Club” and “The Eye of The Storm.” These collections mirror the vision of her brand while allowing her to create with no limit. The success of these collections has sparked clientele around the Montclair State University community.

Cuff's first canvas painting made for her "The Eye Of The Storm" collection. Photo courtesy of Jajone Cuff

Cuff’s first canvas painting made for her “The Eye Of The Storm” collection.
Photo courtesy of Jajone Cuff

Imani Monet, a senior medical humanities major, is one of Cuff’s customers and has had a positive experience with her.

“I absolutely loved [working with Cuff],” Monet said. “She really made sure to listen to what I wanted, [and was able to] execute the products.”

Cuff went on to explain that being a business owner is a constant learning lesson.

“I have to learn about marketing, budgeting and networking,” Cuff said.

 

This led her to expansion and exploration into the world of photography. She started a photography business back in 2021 called Stormzeyeview, with the intention to capture the Black person’s experience.

Photos taken of models Courtesy Of Jajone Cuff

One of the many posts on Cuff’s Instagram page @stormzeyeview.
Photo courtesy of Jajone Cuff

“My mission is to produce profound images that capture not only Black culture and the beauty within it, but themes of love, family, spirituality and sexuality,” Cuff said.

Since the start of her business, she has been booked and busy for the New Year, shooting all over the tri-state area. Raven McGleese, a model and photographer who has worked with Cuff, also enjoyed her experience.

“Working with [Cuff] on her photography projects is always a blast,” McGleese said. “She is open to your ideas for the shoot, such as style, poses and location, and will literally make your vision come to life.”

Cuff’s fashion and photography have also given her the tools to discover new layers about herself and what she likes.

“Since starting, I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Cuff said. “In fact, I think tapping into my art has shaped me and allowed me to discover who I am and who I can become.”

Jajone Cuff showing off her modeling skills. Photo courtesy of Jajone Cuff

Cuff shows off her modeling skills.
Photo courtesy of Jajone Cuff

Cuff is more than excited for the future. She will leave Montclair State with not only a degree, but a bright future ahead — and, in the field she is most passionate about.

“I found what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Cuff said. “I learned a career shouldn’t feel like work because I genuinely enjoy creating and learning about my craft, to the point where it has become my lifestyle.”

You can find more information about Cuff’s clothing brand through her website at www.TheKidInTheStorm.com and her photography page on Instagram @Stormzeyeview.

