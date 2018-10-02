The Second Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival: A Day of Fun for Everyone

The Second Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival was teeming with children, adults, alumni and students from Montclair State University and other colleges on Sept. 29 at Yogi Berra Stadium. With over 25 different food trucks, 75 different craft beers, unique vendors and live music by The B-Street Band, patrons had plenty of food and fun.
Tickets were free for children and only $3 for students. Adults paid just $5 for a whole day of great food, music and activities. There was nothing short of laughter and smiles at this event. It was a perfect way to catch up with friends and bond as a family.
Freshman communication and media arts major Abby Berberian sits patiently as an artist puts the finishing touches on her face paint.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Those in charge of preparing food were hard at work making sure there was enough for the long lines of hungry patrons.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Food trucks and vendors were lined around Yogi Berra Stadium for all to enjoy.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
From left to right: Montclair State alumni from the class of 2013 Michelle Procida, Kim Davis, Kaitlyn Tierney as well as Caitlin Castor from the class of 2014 were all smiles as they caught up over craft beer.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Lines were long as people awaited their favorite foods, but the longest lines were seen at the dessert trucks.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
From left to right: Non-Montclair State University student Melissa Pearl, senior communication and media arts major Michael Pisauro, and senior business administration major Kelly Boylam smile after getting some food from a nearby truck.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Children decide which player they want to be for a fun photo-op.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Other than food, vendors were also selling merchandise like clothing, accessories and more.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion
Families and friends eagerly await live music by The B-Street Band.
Haylee Berry | The Montclarion