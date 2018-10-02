The Second Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival: A Day of Fun for Everyone

The Second Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival was teeming with children, adults, alumni and students from Montclair State University and other colleges on Sept. 29 at Yogi Berra Stadium. With over 25 different food trucks, 75 different craft beers, unique vendors and live music by The B-Street Band, patrons had plenty of food and fun.

Tickets were free for children and only $3 for students. Adults paid just $5 for a whole day of great food, music and activities. There was nothing short of laughter and smiles at this event. It was a perfect way to catch up with friends and bond as a family.