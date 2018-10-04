Homecoming Hoedown Throwdown

Rocky’s Road Trip stopped at the state of Texas on Wednesday for the Homecoming event, Texas Hoedown Throwdown, held in the Student Center Quad. The Texan-themed carnival featured a mechanical bull, inflatables, music, games, giant Jenga, giant Connect 4 and free Dippin’ Dots.

Once students swiped into the event, they were given one ticket to vote for an organization or hall to win Homecoming Champion. The winner will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the football game and will receive a trophy.

Students dropped their tickets into the organization jar of their choosing and then began the festivities. Senior English major Grace Scarpino was happy to participate in something unique on her break from class today.

“It gives me a chance to do something,” Scarpino said. “I’m a commuter.”

Other students had their sights set on something in particular. Freshman psychology major Ashley Rosado caught wind of the event’s sweet perks.

“I’m here for the Dippin’ Dots because it’s free,” Rosado said.

The Dippin’ Dots were popular, but aside from the free ice cream, the other main focus of students was taking on the mechanical bull. Many students wanted to test themselves and win a free T-shirt.

T-shirts were given out to students who could last on the bull for 30 seconds or more or by beating a specific carnival game, such as the classic bean bag toss.

Freshman musical theater major Teax Armijo took on the bull.

“It hurt my hands,” Armijo said. “It jars you.”Armijo was determined to hang on and win the free T-shirt and actually did it. While he hoped to beat the current mechanical bull high score of 45 seconds, he hung on for exactly 30 seconds.

“Barely enough time, but I got it,” Armijo said.