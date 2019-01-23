Smoke-Free Campus Initiative Takes New Steps in the New Year

As the spring semester rolls around, a new year calls for new goals for Montclair State University. One of those goals include becoming a smoke-free campus by September 2020.

The university sent out a campus-wide email informing students and faculty on the newly banned smoking areas in effect as of Jan. 2.

The locations now smoke-free are the following:

Russ Hall between Russ Hall and Chapin Hall near the loading dock for Chapin Hall

Blanton Hall in between Webster Hall and Bohn Hall

Junior psychology major Dana Mellon does not believe the smoke-free mission is going to do anything about students smoking on campus.

“Banning designated smoking areas is a waste of time because students will smoke wherever and whenever they want on campus,” Mellon said. “Banning the areas may even result in more widespread smoking rather than in a designated area.”

The campus-wide email also gave a timeline of other locations set to become smoke-free in the following year and a half.

Junior criminal justice major Orlando Flores is skeptical of Montclair State pulling off its goal of a smoke-free campus by 2020.

“Honestly, I doubt [they will accomplish their goal] because there’s so many different things used to smoke, such as juuls, vape pens [and] there’s weed,” Flores said. “I think there’s too many different smoking devices that are going to be almost impossible to stop by 2020. But eventually, I think there will be a time where they’ll be able to achieve [their goal].”

By September 2019, the amphitheater in between Sprague Library and Kasser Theater along University Promenade, and Hawk Crossings between Falco Hall and Accipiter Hall will also be removed as smoking areas.