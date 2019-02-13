Students Get a Chance to ‘Love Their Commute’ for Valentine’s Day

All students were welcomed to sit, enjoy some candy and Munchkins while creating cards for anyone they choose whether it is for a significant other, a friend, a family member or even just for themselves on Wednesday, Feb 13.

Since the holiday falls during the week, it can push back many students’ plans with their significant others or friends and family. The Office of Commuter Life wanted to give students a head start on their Valentine’s Day festivities by holding an event called Loving Your Commute.

Helping out at the event was Michelle Rios, a student assistant for the Office of Commuter Life and a senior child advocacy and policy major. Rios said the purpose for this event is to help make commuters feel like they are part of the campus community since many of them are not on campus all of the time.

“We want [commuters] to be included,” Rios said. “Regardless of being a commuter, good things can happen.”

According to Rios, the Office of Commuter Life hopes to hold monthly stand-alone events planned specifically for commuters but are open to the entire campus community.

Of the students that attended, undeclared freshman Brianna Rodrigues and freshman psychology major Melanie Garcia, decided to go together.

It was Garcia’s idea to come to the event since she commutes and she invited Rodrigues to accompany her, as both of them made Valentine’s Day cards for the people they care about.

Garcia loves free goodies, but she also was looking for a way to make her mom a card.

“When I saw DIY cards, I was like, ‘That’s perfect,’ because why not make a card for somebody?” Rodrigues said. “Why not [make a card], just put a smile on someone’s face?”