Two University Buildings Receive Recognition for Being Environmentally Friendly

Two Montclair State University buildings received “green campus” recognitions from the US Green Building Council.

The School of Communication and Media building earned a US Green Building Council LEED Silver certification, and the Center for Environmental and Life Sciences (CELS) building earned a 2019 Sustainable Schools honorable mention from the US Green Building Council in New Jersey.

“Green building” is the practice of designing and constructing buildings that use fewer resources, reduce waste, lower negative environmental impacts and operate buildings to ensure occupant health and productivity. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. It is globally recognized as a symbol of sustainability achievement.

Freshman communication and media arts major Stephanie Aguilar is proud to be at a university that is recognized for being environmentally friendly.

“I feel very happy and glad to be in a school that cares about the environment,” Aguilar said. “To me, the campus is always clean and aesthetically pleasing, so I have no doubt that we deserved these awards.”

With climate change becoming a major issue in social and political commentary, some students are thrilled with the campus changes in order to help the fight for environmental sustainability.

Sophomore journalism major and Montclarion Assistant Feature Editor Teresa Gomez is aware of the concerns associated with climate change and appreciates the university’s effort to help combat them for future students.

“I think it’s great that Montclair State is a green campus because global warming is real,” Gomez said. “Every effort makes a difference toward a cleaner future for the next generation.”

The US Green Building Certification chapter in New Jersey is the state’s leading resource for best practices in sustainability. The 2019 Sustainable Schools honorable mention from US Green Building Council New Jersey for the CELS building demonstrates the university’s drive to become a more environmentally conscious campus.

Joshua Galster, associate professor of earth and environmental studies, believes there’s room for improvement in the university’s attempt to be environmentally conscious.

Nonetheless, he believes these awards reinforce the university’s commitment to the environment and to sustainability by using cutting-edge materials and designs to construct buildings.

“I think it’s great that Montclair State received these awards,” Galster said. “We can still improve how we operate and maintain these buildings, but having them is a great start for campus.”