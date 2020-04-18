Student Government Association Election Results Announced

The Student Government Association announced its newly-elected 2020-2021 executive board on April 8.

Students voted for five different positions which began on April 6. The positions included executive president, executive vice president, executive treasurer, executive secretary and board of trustees non-voting representative.

Ernst Lozin, a junior sports marketing major, won the position of executive president. He ran against four other candidates.

Despite all classes being held online and on-campus events being canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Lozin explained he has managed to build a strong base of supporters.

“Getting support with the student body while not being on campus has been tremendous,” Lozin said. “I appreciate each and every student who has supported my journey for me to be here.”

His goal for the coming year is to promote unity amongst students.

“The focus of this year now that I am elected is to unify Montclair State University,” Lozin said. “We all come from different backgrounds and walks of life, but the ability to come together on a campus community and thrive as one is a big goal of mine.”

His other goals include sustainability, a stronger relationship with the University Police Department, health promotion and equal funding for all majors.

Andrew Moya won the position of executive vice president and was unopposed. His campaign’s main goal was to support and promote campus clubs organizations.

RJ Simmons won the position of executive treasurer and was unopposed. One of the goals of his campaign was to promote diversity on campus.

Paulette Gando-Dueñas won the position of executive secretary and was also unopposed. The goal of her campaign was similar to Lozin’s, to unite students.

Faith Victor, a sophomore child advocacy and policy major, won the position of the board of trustees non-voting representative. She ran against two other candidates. The goal of her campaign was to give students a larger voice in campus decisions.

“I decided to run in this election because there is a gap between our students, administrators and faculty [and] staff,” Victor said. “As a young African American female student, I would like to be the voice that fills in that gap. Specifically, in matters related to higher education, student involvement, diversity and inclusiveness.”