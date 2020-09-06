A Quiet First Day Of School

Typically, the first day of classes at Montclair State University is filled with thousands of students roaming around campus. Whether it’s walking to and from class, hanging in the Student Center Quad or eating in the outside seating area at Au Bon Pain, it’s a lively atmosphere for everyone.

Unfortunately, the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed campus life as we know it. State and university guidelines for COVID-19 have prohibited large gatherings. A once lively campus felt more like a ghost town on the first day of school on Aug. 24.

Now, most students spent their first day of classes at home or in their dorms, while the few students who were able to attend in-person classes didn’t spend too much time on campus afterward.

Those who were on campus, however, did enjoy a beautiful day outside, and some chose to take advantage of this. From students studying outside to professors hosting outdoor classes, everyone made sure to socially distance from one another and wear masks.

With New Jersey still in stage two of Gov. Phil Murphy’s “The Road Back” plan, it appears that campus life may look this way for quite some time.