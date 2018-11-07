Homepage News News

Freshmen Hit the Polls for the First Time

By

Published November 6, 2018
The Montclarion
Freshman students pile out of the shuttle that transported them back to Bohn Hall from Clifton School #16, where they could vote in the midterm elections. Anthony Gabbianelli | The Montclarion

Despite dreary weather, Montclair State University freshmen living in Bohn Hall and Stone Hall eagerly ventured to Clifton School #16 by shuttle to vote for the first time.

“I finally feel like I have a say in what I want to do,” said freshman communication and media arts major Makayla Blount, after she left the booth.

The 18-year-old said that Montclair State made registering easy and provided assistance to students when needed. She was glad they ran shuttles to her polling location because she believes voting is important.

A charter bus from Montclair State provided shuttle services to Clifton School #16 so residents of Bohn Hall and Stone Hall could vote.
Anthony Gabbianelli | The Montclarion

“The future is us,” Blount said. “I think people like us need to put our voices out there.”

Freshman Dara Dugan also voted for the first time at the elementary school.

“It’s a new experience,” Dugan said. “I can tell you that it’s a positive feeling that I have gotten from [voting].”

Freshman Stone Hall resident Adam Chhour already sent in his absentee ballot and traveled with Dugan to support her in the voting process.

“I am here to accompany my best friend to vote for the first time,” Chhour said.

Freshman Adam Chhour takes a picture of his friend, Dara Dugan, next to a “Vote Here” sign after Dugan placed her vote at Clifton School #16.
Christina Urban | The Montclarion

Chhour remembered he was upset he could not vote in the last presidential election, which made the 19-year-old eager to vote this year. He believes the youth voice matters.

“What’s happening today in politics with policy I feel like affects the youth more than our generation thinks,” Chhour said.

From left to right: Freshmen students psychology major Celine Williams, economics major Malik Lebron, undeclared student Vivian Sorin and journalism major Jivonna Boggans wait outside Bohn Hall to catch the shuttle to Clifton School #16 to vote.
Anthony Gabbianelli | The Montclarion

Montclair State provided shuttle services between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. as well as 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. for residents registered to vote using their campus address. Anyone registered for dorms located in Clifton had to travel a five-minute drive to the Clifton elementary school.

Join the Conversation