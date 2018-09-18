Downtown Montclair Shops Take Over Campus

Local shops and eateries took over the Student Center Quad on Monday. It included stands from stores that can be found in downtown Montclair. Business owners offered internship opportunities as well as a chance to view their purchasable items at stands.

Businesses like Ani Ramen House, Montclair Film, Montclair Learning Center — The STEM Learning Center and the YMCA of Montclair are looking for Montclair State University students to apply for jobs and internships.

“We’re looking for new employees, bussers [and] servers, “ said John Estefa from Ani Ramen House.

DollyMoo, an all-natural health and beauty shop did not have a sign-up list, but Production Manager Kelsey Silva said students who are interested in working for them could email their resumes.

While students of all majors are encouraged to apply for positions at these establishments, some businesses were just looking to promote and sell their merchandise. For instance, Kung Fu Tea was promoting their new bubble tea.

Stanhope African Imports had a wide collection of African jewelry and clothing for sale. Many students were interested in this particular booth, displaying authentic goods.

“This is one of my favorite cultures,” said Alize Sarmiento, a junior visual arts major with a concentration in photography. “A lot of people don’t appreciate things that are handcrafted.”

Fleet Feet, a local shoe store, had a beanbag toss giving students a chance to win a prize. Various booths had free items to take, such as stickers, pens, candy and pamphlets giving more information about their businesses. The Office of Commuter Life offered raffles for students to win gift cards to the businesses featured.

Qwell Meditation and Wellness Studio offered meditations for students with a hectic schedule. Every Saturday morning they feature a free class that students can join. The Bar Method, a fitness studio who uses ballet dance for a routine workout, is offering discounts and two weeks free for Montclair State students.

“I’m a dancer so I really like [The Bar Method],” said Kyla Izqulerdo, a senior majoring in psychology with a minor in dance.