Montclair State Announces New Provost

Montclair State University announced that Dr. Junius Gonzales will be taking over as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs beginning March 7.

As provost, Gonzales will become the second-highest-ranking officer of the university and lead the university’s 10 colleges and schools.

Gonzales will be taking over for Dr. Kimberly Kilmer Hollister, acting provost and vice president for academic affairs. Hollister took over the position in July when Dr. Willard Gingerich stepped down from his administrative role.

Hollister said the university is fortunate to have Gonzales take over this position.

“In addition to the substantial academic affairs leadership experience that Dr. Gonzales brings to the role, he also shares a passion for students and a commitment to diversity, access and inclusion that aligns well with our mission,” Hollister said.

Gonzales currently serves as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at the New York Institute of Technology. Previously, he served as the chief academic officer at the University of Texas at El Paso and the University of North Carolina, where he also was named interim president.



Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell shared his enthusiasm about the selection.

“His broad-ranging experience, track record of innovation and his commitment to working collaboratively to support students and faculty will positively impact the entire university community, and I am looking forward to working closely with him as we elevate Montclair [State] to become a national model of an innovative 21st-century public university,” Koppell said.

Koppell also disclosed some details about the search committee, which was chaired by Emily Douglas, professor and chair of the department of social work and child advocacy.

“A committee reflective of our diverse campus community evaluated a highly qualified, diverse pool of candidates and presented an outstanding set of finalists,” Koppell said.

Hollister said she started working with Gonzales to ensure a smooth transition.

“As part of our efforts to ensure a smooth transition, Dr. Gonzales and I have started a dialogue on issues and initiatives that are important to the university and office of the provost,” Hollister said. “Along with the entire team in the provost’s office, I am committed to supporting Dr. Gonzales during the transition and in the years to come. I look forward to working with Dr. Gonzales to elevate the profile of the university and support our students and faculty.”