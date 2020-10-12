Montclair State Clubs and Organizations Encourage Red Hawks to Vote

The 2020 presidential election is steadily approaching, and several Montclair State University clubs and organizations are trying to increase student voter turnout.

The Student Government Association is encouraging clubs to provide their members with the information they need to vote for the Nov. 3 election.

Sierra Craig, a senior journalism major and member of the president’s advisory team, says students learn better from their peers.

“Seeing familiar faces talking about issues that affect not only our campus community but our livelihoods will give students no choice but to pay attention,” Craig said. “We hope to continue to be a vessel of resources and a support system to our students during this pivotal time in history.”

The Political Science Club, which was established in 2018 to promote political awareness, has started providing its members with information on how to make their voices heard.

The club’s social media manager Alma Cats, a senior public relations major, says the club is trying to encourage students to get registered to vote.

“As a club, we are sending out emails and posting links to make sure people are registered for the election,” Cats said.

Students for Social Justice is an organization of northern New Jersey students seeking social justice for all.

The organization’s vice president Sara Fischer, a senior political science major, is planning events to help educate students on how to vote by mail. Voting by mail is expected to increase this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been planning an event for late October that will give students and community a greater understanding of vote by mail,” Fischer said.

Fischer says Students for Social Justice will also be hosting an informational social media campaign for the whole month of October and fundraising for the U.S. Postal Service.

Omega Phi Chi Multicultural Sorority hosted an event called “Every Vote Counts” on Oct. 1. Their vice president and alumni relations, Elizabeth Moyeno, a senior television and digital media major, explained the purpose of the event.

“Our organization aspires to have our students leave the event with the knowledge that is necessary for them to be successful and gain the urgency to vote in such a transformative time in history,” Moyeno said. “Simply put, utilizing our voices for the greater good is absolutely essential to the betterment of our future generations.”