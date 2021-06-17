News

Montclair State Holds Commencement Ceremonies for the Class of 2021

By

Published June 17, 2021
The Montclarion
Graduates stand up during the opening ceremony delivered by President Susan Cole. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

After nearly 15 months of muted microphones and poor connections, Montclair State University’s Class of 2021 came together in Sprague Field to celebrate their academic accomplishments.

Family members and loved ones all came together to see the fruit of these students’ hard labor. Nearly every face was smiling as students took their seat, eagerly waiting to hear their name called up on stage.

Many speakers gave their regards to the graduates, including President Susan Cole and College of the Arts Dean Dan Gurskis.

During his speech, Gurskis referenced a famous quote from the second-century Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. It was a nod to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the struggles all graduates faced and their triumph.

“Our actions may be impeded, but there can be no impeding our intentions because we can accommodate and adapt,” Gurskis said.

Cole congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.

“Your university could not be prouder of you, and of what you have accomplished,” Cole said.

As tassels moved from the right to left, a roar of cheers came from the crowd as the students of Montclair State finally achieved what they worked so hard for, proving that seemingly nothing can stop them from accomplishing their goals.

President Cole sitting beside Chief Academic Advisor Willard Gingerich. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

One student decorated their hat as a way of honoring their loved one. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Many students chose to decorate their hats to express themselves. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

A student removes their cap during the opening ceremony. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Students eagerly lined up to take their seats. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Parents cheered their graduates on from the stands. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Every students smiled and posed with their diploma. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

A student smiles and poses with their diploma. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Nearly every student had a smile on their face when they walked off stage. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Loved ones waited outside the gates to embrace the graduates. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Two lovers embrace at graduation. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Rocky the Redhawk gathers around some of his classmates for one final picture. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

