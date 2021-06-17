Montclair State Holds Commencement Ceremonies for the Class of 2021

After nearly 15 months of muted microphones and poor connections, Montclair State University’s Class of 2021 came together in Sprague Field to celebrate their academic accomplishments.

Family members and loved ones all came together to see the fruit of these students’ hard labor. Nearly every face was smiling as students took their seat, eagerly waiting to hear their name called up on stage.

Many speakers gave their regards to the graduates, including President Susan Cole and College of the Arts Dean Dan Gurskis.

During his speech, Gurskis referenced a famous quote from the second-century Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. It was a nod to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the struggles all graduates faced and their triumph.

“Our actions may be impeded, but there can be no impeding our intentions because we can accommodate and adapt,” Gurskis said.

Cole congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.

“Your university could not be prouder of you, and of what you have accomplished,” Cole said.

As tassels moved from the right to left, a roar of cheers came from the crowd as the students of Montclair State finally achieved what they worked so hard for, proving that seemingly nothing can stop them from accomplishing their goals.