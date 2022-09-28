News

Montclair State Hosts Panel Discussion on Being Ambicultural in the Workplace for Hispanic Heritage Month

By

Published September 28, 2022
A A A Share
The Montclarion
Employees from Prudential visited Montclair State to discuss how to be ambicultural in the workplace. Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

Hispanic/Latinx Montclair State University students gathered for a fireside chat with a panel of professionals from Prudential on Thursday, Sept. 22. The professionals shared their experiences and advice on how to find success as a Hispanic person in the workplace.

The panel was hosted by the Office for Hispanic Initiatives and the Office for Alumni Engagement. The event took place in the Student Center Ballrooms. In attendance were primarily Hispanic/Latinx students and members of the Latin American Student Organization (LASO).

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Montclair State hosted a panel discussion regarding how to be successful at the workplace as a Hispanic individual. Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Montclair State hosted a panel discussion regarding how to be successful at the workplace as a Hispanic individual.
Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

The panel consisted of Prudential financial employees Carlos Orozco, Tamara Ogle, Desiree Millan, Rosalia Bernal and Jessica Torres. Leading the discussion was Carlina Torres, a customer solution consultant for Prudential.

The conversation included advice on finances, balancing the pressure of being a first-generation student in a prominent industry, having the confidence to ask for compensation, what stands out in a resume, the importance of networking and more.

Panelists shared their experience of being Hispanic at the workplace. Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

Panelists shared their experience of being Hispanic in the workplace.
Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

A trending topic of discussion among the panelists was the lack of representation of the Hispanic community in prominent positions in the workforce. According to the panelists, Hispanic representation in corporate executive positions is remarkably low.

Panelists suggested that even though there may be low representation, this should not be a deterrence or intimidation for Hispanics in pursuing prominent positions in the workplace. On the contrary, Hispanics should promote the unique qualities they can bring to the workplace.

Montclair State students gathered together for a panel discussion. Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

Montclair State students gathered together for a panel discussion.
Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

Millan, a manager at Prudential highlighted the importance of the Hispanic community.

“Our community is important to all of us, so it is very important for companies to understand that and get ingrained in our communities,” Millan said.

Katia Paz Goldfarb, associate provost for Hispanic initiatives and international programs at Montclair State, shared a piece of advice with all of the students in attendance.

“The purpose of the event was to encourage all, but specifically Hispanic students of Montclair State to strive for success,” Paz Goldfarb said. “Make them see you, make them hear you.”

Montclair State students and panelist interact. Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

Montclair State students and a panelist interact.
Dani Mazariegos | The Montclarion

During the Q&A portion of the event, Hispanic/Latinx students in attendance were offered an opportunity to network with professionals in the field.

Related Posts

EDITORIAL: Should We Still Be Wearing Masks Upon Request?

EDITORIAL: Should We Still Be Wearing Masks Upon Request?
Nixon / Sep 29
Why Everything Really Is About Race

Why Everything Really Is About Race
Michalakis / Sep 29
Join the Conversation

Comments are closed.