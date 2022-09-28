Montclair State Hosts Panel Discussion on Being Ambicultural in the Workplace for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic/Latinx Montclair State University students gathered for a fireside chat with a panel of professionals from Prudential on Thursday, Sept. 22. The professionals shared their experiences and advice on how to find success as a Hispanic person in the workplace.

The panel was hosted by the Office for Hispanic Initiatives and the Office for Alumni Engagement. The event took place in the Student Center Ballrooms. In attendance were primarily Hispanic/Latinx students and members of the Latin American Student Organization (LASO).

The panel consisted of Prudential financial employees Carlos Orozco, Tamara Ogle, Desiree Millan, Rosalia Bernal and Jessica Torres. Leading the discussion was Carlina Torres, a customer solution consultant for Prudential.

The conversation included advice on finances, balancing the pressure of being a first-generation student in a prominent industry, having the confidence to ask for compensation, what stands out in a resume, the importance of networking and more.

A trending topic of discussion among the panelists was the lack of representation of the Hispanic community in prominent positions in the workforce. According to the panelists, Hispanic representation in corporate executive positions is remarkably low.

Panelists suggested that even though there may be low representation, this should not be a deterrence or intimidation for Hispanics in pursuing prominent positions in the workplace. On the contrary, Hispanics should promote the unique qualities they can bring to the workplace.

Millan, a manager at Prudential highlighted the importance of the Hispanic community.

“Our community is important to all of us, so it is very important for companies to understand that and get ingrained in our communities,” Millan said.

Katia Paz Goldfarb, associate provost for Hispanic initiatives and international programs at Montclair State, shared a piece of advice with all of the students in attendance.

“The purpose of the event was to encourage all, but specifically Hispanic students of Montclair State to strive for success,” Paz Goldfarb said. “Make them see you, make them hear you.”

During the Q&A portion of the event, Hispanic/Latinx students in attendance were offered an opportunity to network with professionals in the field.