Montclair State Reacts to U.S. News and World Report Rankings

Montclair State University was recently included in the 2022 Best Global Universities list by U.S. News & World Report.

With a total of 1,700 universities from 90 different countries, Montclair State ranked 1,167 this year with a global score of 35.6 due to its great reputation and having over 300 doctoral, master and baccalaureate level programs.

As Montclair State students and faculty came across the rankings list, they shared some of their opinions.

Gabi Malin, a junior television and digital media major, agrees that Montclair State belongs on the rankings list.

“The diversity alone is outstanding,” Malin said. “Not to mention the academics. I picked [Montclair State] for its School of [Communication and Media], and currently being in my third year here, I know I picked the right choice. There is a reason the school’s phrase is ‘It’s all here’, and it shows in the rankings.”

Other students had different opinions, and did not think the university deserved a spot on the list. Mike Foley, a junior television and digital media major, believes Montclair State needs to work on treating the students more like people and less like assets.

“We are treated like dollar signs to them, and then they use said dollar signs to make the campus fit the requirements for said award,” Foley said. “In all honesty, [congratulations] to [Montclair State], but it doesn’t feel like it’s earned with how their students are treated some of the time.”

Andrew Mees, Montclair State’s media relations director, shared a statement on how the university felt about the rankings and what they think helped secure their spot.

“These rankings are based on measures of a university’s reputation in the academic community,” Mees said. “They indicate that Montclair State University’s reputation and impact are on the rise.”

Mees explained how students at Montclair State benefit from all of the resources the school provides.

“We have been working to expand our research, and we are glad to see that it’s being noticed,” Mees said. “As a public-serving university, our research helps to find the causes of and solutions for some of the world’s most pressing problems. Our students benefit by learning from professors who are actively engaged in research and who create opportunities for their students to participate in research.”