Montclair State Rededicates College Hall in Honor of Retiring President Susan A. Cole

By

Published July 3, 2021
The Montclarion
Student ambassadors conduct tours of the building following the ceremony. Jennifer Portorreal | The Montclarion

Montclair State University’s board of trustees held a special ceremony on Tuesday, June 22, to rename College Hall in honor of retiring President Susan A. Cole.

The honor is in recognition of her impact on the university, in addition to its evolution under her 23 years of leadership. The expansion and renovation of the 113-year-old historic building is one of Cole’s achievements during her time at the institution.

Francis M. Cuss, the board of trustees chair, began the ceremony by acknowledging Cole’s contribution to the transformation of the university.

“It is fitting that we rededicate College Hall to formally honor President Cole, who, as the university’s eighth president and first female president, has led the university through its remarkable period of growth and transformation,” Cuss said.

During the ceremony, Cole gave a speech emphasizing her gratitude to Cuss and the board of trustees for the unconditional support she received over the last years.

“I do wanna thank, from the bottom of my heart, the board of trustees,” Cole said. “They have, over the years of my tenure, they have been unbelievably supportive of me. I could not have led the university as I did, if they have not been so solidly in my corner.”

Cole also expressed to the board, students and faculty how grateful she feels to leave the institution knowing she did everything she could during the last 23 years.

“I feel grateful that I can leave the institution, knowing that I did do everything I could do and I’m satisfied with that,” Cole said. “And I also know that what I did was only what a whole a lot of other people did. I could not have gone to point A to point B without the extraordinary people who worked at Montclair State and who have worked by my side.”

Cole ended the speech by explaining how confident she feels about the incoming president and the future of the institution.

“It will continue to growth and develop under new leadership,” Cole said. “I think the incoming president, Jonathan Koppell, will be dynamic and splendid and fabulous and in all kind of ways do wonderful things for the institution.”

