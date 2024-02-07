Montclair State University Ranked #1 in New Jersey for Online Offerings

Montclair State University has been ranked #1 in New Jersey and #24 in the nation for online offerings, per Newsweek’s America’s Top Online Colleges 2024 rankings.

In an article regarding the rankings, Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief of Newsweek, explained how the rankings are compiled.

“These rankings are based on a survey of over 9,000 online learners, as well as our research about the institutions,” Cooper said.

Students expressed their feelings towards Montclair State’s place on the rankings list.

Amari Watson, a sophomore film and television major, explained the factor of accessibility through taking online courses.

“I think Montclair [State] is an awesome school and I think anyone that wants to participate in it should be able to,” Watson said. “And let’s say you can’t leave your home, maybe you’re disabled, maybe you just don’t have access [to attending in-person], I think it’s wonderful that you can still be a Red Hawk from home.”

Hannah Hirsch, a freshman visual arts major, highlighted that if Montclair State were to have to go online again, like during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a good option.

“[I feel] pretty good, I mean I feel like if there’s an option that we would need to go online again it’s always comforting to know that we have that option,” Hirsch said.

Hirsch shared the convenience of online courses and said that professors are easy to contact.

“I’ve had some online classes and they’re pretty good,” Hirsch said. “They’re pretty easy, that’s just because I’m a visual arts major and they’re not too difficult. But I think that the professors are always very helpful and it’s easy to reach out.”

Samantha Bussinger, a sophomore filmmaking major, shared that having a high stance in the rankings will influence prospective students to attend Montclair State.

“I think it shows a lot more openings for the state and more people will come here, but do it online,” Bussinger said. “I think that’s pretty cool because you can [take classes] from anywhere in the nation.”

From an article published in the Montclair State News Center, Junius Gonzales, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs expressed his gratitude.

“Montclair [State] is committed to providing educational opportunities that meet students where they are and providing multiple pathways to earning credentials,” Gonzales said. “We are pleased that the students who have participated in our online programs have had an exceptional experience and we will continue to innovate and present new offerings that meet the needs of both students and our global society.”