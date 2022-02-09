Montclair State’s School of Communication and Media Partners with NBC

Montclair State University’s School of Communication and Media announced on Jan. 18 that they have been selected to become a part of NBCU Academy.

The partnership, sponsored by NBC, provides 30 colleges and universities with scholarships, training and other resources. The school and NBCU Academy will also collaborate to create content.

The program was created to serve underrepresented communities. All of the partners are Hispanic-serving institutions, historically Black colleges and universities or colleges and programs with significant Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Black, Indigenous or tribal populations.

Dr. Keith Strudler, director of the School of Communication and Media, explained the goal of NBCU Academy.

“Their goal is to look for talent wherever they can find it, particularly in places where maybe it hasn’t been cultivated before,” Strudler said.

Strudler added that he was excited to hear about the school’s acceptance to the program.

“It’s a really, really exciting day for the school, I think, for a lot of reasons,” Strudler said. “One, obviously it comes with lots of resources and their scholarships, and all these things that are really going to help students and that’s kind of the core mission here. Secondly, I think it’s a great recognition for how wonderful this place is.”

Gabby Taylor, a senior television and digital media major, looks forward to the partnership.

“I think the [NBCU] Academy partnership is awesome and will give students amazing learning opportunities at Montclair [State],” Taylor said.

Campbell Donovan, a junior sports communication major, said he is excited the school is partnering with a major company.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the students that want to go into that field,” Donovan said. “Working [in] partnership with NBC, a big major company, brings a lot of influence for those students.”

Peter McLaughlin, a senior journalism major, shared similar sentiments.

“I think it’s amazing,” McLaughlin said. “I think that it’s just another reason why studying communications at Montclair [State] is just so much better than if you were anywhere else in the country.”

Strudler credits the students for the school’s selection for the program.

“I think part of the reason we were selected for this program really is because of how excellent [the school] is,” Strudler said. “I really mean that, because we have such great students, because we have such a strong, diverse population [and] because we’re very aspirational.”