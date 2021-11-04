New Jersey Election Photo Gallery

Professor Thomas Franklin’s photojournalism class at Montclair State University took photos to highlight New Jersey’s gubernatorial election. Republican Jack Ciattarelli ran against incumbent Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy. The race was a close call, but Murphy was announced the winner on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli speaks with a crowd of supporters at a campaign stop last Wednesday at the Suburban Diner in Paramus, New Jersey.
Photo courtesy of Amanda Brown
Former President Barack Obama speaks to a crowd of supporters for Gov. Phil Murphy at Weequahic Park in the South Ward of Newark, New Jersey.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Ciattarelli speaks with media members at the Morris Plains Veterans From Foreign Wars Post.
Francis Churchill | The Montclarion
“Early Voting” sign on Bergenline Avenue in Union City, New Jersey.
Cristal Santos | The Montclarion
Ciattarelli poses for photos with children in Morris Plains, New Jersey.
Francis Churchill | The Montclarion
Obama speaks to a crowd of supporters at a reelection rally for Murphy at Weequahic Park in the South Ward of Newark, New Jersey.
Photo courtesy of Caleb Levine
Ciattarelli speaks with supporters during a rally in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Supporters of Ciattarelli gather at the Suburban Diner in Paramus, New Jersey wearing branded clothing in support of the candidate.
Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion
At Montclair State University, the campus was holding a voting station for students to go and vote.
Photo courtesy of Meghan O’Neill
Obama speaks to a crowd of supporters at a reelection rally for Murphy at Weequahic Park in the South Ward of Newark, New Jersey.
Photo courtesy of Caleb Levine
A line of voters wait outside the Charles A Selzer elementary school in Dumont, New Jersey on Election Day.
Photo courtesy of Erick Rivera
A voter exits a booth next to laundry machines inside the West Side Laundry in Jersey City, New Jersey. The laundromat was a polling location for Ward B, District 7.
Julian Rigg | The Montclarion
Voters inside Hackensack High School in Hackensack, New Jersey on Election Day.
Photo courtesy of Zachery R. Massung
A voter enters one of the polling booths at Bayonne’s Sicilian Citizen Club, located in Bayonne, New Jersey, which doubled as a polling location for Bayonne’s Ward 2.
Julian Rigg | The Montclarion
Brandon Flores stands outside Kennedy High School in Paterson, New Jersey holding a sign in support of Shanikwa Lemon, who is running for a Paterson school board seat.
Photo courtesy of Erick Rivera
Edward Bonner (right) from Wanaque, New Jersey fixing the flag with his cane outside the Wayne Public Library where voting is taking place.
Photo Courtesy of Dylan Rottkamp
Hackensack resident leaves the polling place in Hackensack, New Jersey with a smile on Election Day.
Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion
A man lights a cigarette outside of Montclair’s Nishuane Elementary School after voting.
Photo courtesy of Caleb Levine
A child puts an “I Voted” sticker on his father after coming out of the polling booth at the Casimir Pulaski School No. 8 in Passaic.
Photo courtesy of Kelly Leimbach
A Hackensack voter flashes a quick smile after exiting the polling station at Hackensack High School.
Photo courtesy of Courtney White
Voter leaves Barringer High School in Newark, New Jersey after voting on Election Day.
Photo courtesy of Lauribel Familia
Crowds gather in Asbury Park’s Convention Hall awaiting election results at Murphy’s reelection party.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Murphy supporters look dejected near the end of the night inside Asbury Park’s Convention Hall.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Murphy takes the stage and waves to supporters at his reelection party in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
BLOOMFIELD, NJ 10-31-21: A volunteer sits outside of an early polling location located at Watsessing Park’s Community Center. Tiffannie Coy | The Montclarion
PARAMUS, NJ 10-27-2021: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli, prays with supporters from Bergen County. Photo courtesy of Anne Filipe
ENGLEWOOD, NJ 11/2/2021 ELECTION DAY POLL AT ENGLEWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT: Henry Stewart poses next to the American Flag. Photo courtesy of Octavia Lee
PASSAIC, NJ 11/2/2021 ELECTION DAY AT CASIMIR PULASKI SCHOOL: At Casimir Pulaski School No. 8, an unidentified resident of Passaic County fills out important information as a poll worker assists them on Election Day. Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion
GARFIELD, NEW JERSEY 10-31-21 ELECTION//EARLY VOTE RALLY: On Sunday morning, Oct. 31, Governor Murphy made a surprise appearance at an early vote rally hosted by Bergen County Chairman, Paul A. Juliano. Sekhena Sembenu | The Montclarion