Nursing Professor Bikes 200 Miles for University Food Pantry

Published September 18, 2019
Andrew Scanlon, a Montclair State nursing professor, rode his bike 200 miles in order to receive donations for the Red Hawk Food Pantry. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

Andrew Scanlon, professor of nursing at Montclair State University, rode his bike the full length of New Jersey. Scanlon rode from Montclair State to Cape May, a total of 200 miles, without fail.

The purpose of this ride was to raise funds and awareness for the Red Hawk Food Pantry. Scanlon arrived at Montclair State and biked around campus with accompanying staff, faculty and students between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Additional faculty and staff supported Scanlon on his journey to Cape May by biking alongside him on campus and following him in cars for the entire 200-mile duration.
Mackenzie Robertson | The Montclarion

The entire School of Nursing, including Dean Smolowitz, followed Scanlon in cars. The $1,000 goal was easily reached on the Pantry’s fundraising page.

Scanlon wanted to help students at Montclair State that may be faced with food insecurity, health issues that are fundamental to nursing and to raise a greater awareness on the world’s hunger problem.

He also talked about promotional events that would take place throughout the semester.

“Moving forward we plan on organizing a similar, but bigger, event to coincide with service day,” Scanlon said. “[This would mean] involving faculty and staff from the School of Nursing, as well as students and clinical partners throughout the state to address issues not only of health and hunger, but also those issues that are both globally and locally important as outlined by the U.N. sustainable development goals.”

Scanlon stated how he wants the program to continue based on these initiatives.

School of Nursing faculty cheer Scanlon on as he bikes for the Red Hawk Food Pantry. He raised $1720 following the event.
Mackenzie Robertson | The Montclarion

“[Our goal is] to raise money and awareness for the Red Hawk Pantry,” Scanlon said. “Currently, our total is $1,720. Hopefully now that I have finished the 200-mile ride across New Jersey, people will be moved to donate to the crowdfunding website.”

Those who wish to get involved in Scanlon’s cause can donate to the crowdfunding website and can donate to the Red Hawk Pantry Amazon wish list.

 

 

