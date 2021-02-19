PHOTO ESSAY: A Snowy Start to Spring 2021

Between the snowstorms, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the flu season, Montclair State University has had a rough start to the spring 2021 semester. An exciting and rowdy first day, typically filled with chatter and cheer from students, was instead replaced with the roar of construction machines trying to plow snow out of the walkways and the deafening howl of the mountain wind.
Montclair State has taken initiative to try to have an equal balance of in-person and online classes this semester, but it seems as though many students are choosing to stay in the comfort of their dorms and homes.
On top of the social distancing, Montclair State made the decision to close the restaurants at the Student Center Cafe. Fan favorites, such as So Deli and Panda Express, are taking a break for the semester, taking away from the already muffled atmosphere.
Montclair State is still on the road back to some type of normalcy, but with COVID-19 cases slowly decreasing across the nation and vaccinations being rolled out by the millions, the fall 2021 semester may be a very different scene.
A buried sign outside Blanton Hall gives an idea of how much snow accumulated during the last storm.
John La Rosa | The Montclarion
Memorial Auditorium has not gotten much use since the start of the pandemic and often sits vacant.
Along with the Red Hawk Diner and Café Diem, the Student Center Cafe remains closed.
Since closing in March 2020, Au Bon Pain, near Sprague Library, has not opened its doors and it never will. The space is going to be reworked as a vending machine lounge.
Professor Grover Furr lectures his history of American journalism students. Furr is one of only a few professors in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences that teaches with the Hawk2Hawk modality, an in-person only course.
A reminder for students to stay safe, accompanied by a view of the city skyline.
Carley Campbell, a sophomore journalism major, knits before class to help pass the time.
Snow is piled high across the track, burying the west side of campus.
A student waits for a ride outside of Dinallo Heights.
