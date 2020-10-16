PHOTO ESSAY: Montclair State Students Safely Come Together to Celebrate University Day

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Montclair State University hosted its first University Day, showing college students that although they are living through challenging times, they are still able to socialize, show off our school spirit and have a good time. Students relished their day off from classes, making it a perfect day to relax and enjoy the beautiful autumn day.

The main attractions were held in the Student Center Quad from noon until 3 p.m., and they featured a live DJ, free ice cream and the chance to hang out with Rocky the Red Hawk.

With the goal of the event being for students to have a fun and safe day, the university’s rules for social distancing and wearing face coverings were kept in place to keep students safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As always, Rocky the Red Hawk, who just celebrated his 19th birthday last week, was available to take pictures with students. Rocky showed off his moves while dancing with students, while the DJ brought life to the event.

With the sun shining and the music playing, the students at Montclair State enjoyed their much needed day off.