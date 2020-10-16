News

PHOTO ESSAY: Montclair State Students Safely Come Together to Celebrate University Day

By

Published October 16, 2020
A A A Share
The Montclarion
On Oct. 14, 2020, Montclair State freshmen Jeffery Bengis and Angel Hernandez celebrate University Day with free ice cream from Mister Softee in the Student Center Quad. Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Montclair State University hosted its first University Day, showing college students that although they are living through challenging times, they are still able to socialize, show off our school spirit and have a good time. Students relished their day off from classes, making it a perfect day to relax and enjoy the beautiful autumn day.

Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer

Freshman theater studies major Skylar Corio, freshman psychology major Monica Rolon and freshman pre-major Catalina Nunez Espinoza sit together on a bench facing the Student Center Quad on University Day.
Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer

The main attractions were held in the Student Center Quad from noon until 3 p.m., and they featured a live DJ, free ice cream and the chance to hang out with Rocky the Red Hawk.

Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer

A DJ helps bring life to the Student Center Quad during University Day festivities.
Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer

Montclair State freshmen Kate Repp, Faith Wolf, Remy Grato and Hannah Ranzan pose with Rocky the Red Hawk on the stairs in front of the Student Center, during University Day. Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

Montclair State freshmen Kate Repp, Faith Wolf, Remy Grato and Hannah Ranzan pose with Rocky the Red Hawk on the stairs in front of the Student Center during University Day.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

With the goal of the event being for students to have a fun and safe day, the university’s rules for social distancing and wearing face coverings were kept in place to keep students safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Montclair State freshman Jeffery Bengis enjoys a free vanilla ice cream cone from Mister Softee during University Day on Oct. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

Montclair State freshman Jeffery Bengis enjoys a free vanilla ice cream cone from Mister Softee on University Day.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer

Members of Montclair State’s Greek life pose for a group photo in the Student Center Quad on University Day.
Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer

As always, Rocky the Red Hawk, who just celebrated his 19th birthday last week, was available to take pictures with students. Rocky showed off his moves while dancing with students, while the DJ brought life to the event.

A Montclair State student dances to the beat of the DJ's music in the Student Center Quad during the University Day festivities on Oct. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

A Montclair State student dances to the beat of the DJ’s music in the Student Center Quad during the University Day festivities on Oct. 14, 2020.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

Montclair State students Rebecca Kobik and Danielle Tufariello strike a pose with Rocky during University Day festivities, on Oct. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

Montclair State students Rebecca Kobik and Danielle Tufariello strike a pose with Rocky during University Day festivities on Oct. 14, 2020.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

Members of the Mu Sigma Upsilon sorority perform a dance routine in the Student Center quad on University Day. Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer

Members of the Mu Sigma Upsilon sorority perform a dance routine in the Student Center Quad on University Day.
Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer

With the sun shining and the music playing, the students at Montclair State enjoyed their much needed day off.

Montclair State freshman Faith Wolf draws a smiley face with sidewalk chalk at the University Day celebration on Oct. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

Montclair State freshman Faith Wolf draws on the concrete in front of the Student Center on University Day.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa

Related Posts

‘Stand Back and Stand By’: Trump’s Response to White Supremacy

‘Stand Back and Stand By’: Trump’s Response to White Supremacy
Hasan / Oct 16
MLB Playoffs Continue With League Championships

MLB Playoffs Continue With League Championships
Contino / Oct 15
Join the Conversation