PHOTO ESSAY: Montclair State Students Safely Come Together to Celebrate University Day

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Montclair State University hosted its first University Day, showing college students that although they are living through challenging times, they are still able to socialize, show off our school spirit and have a good time. Students relished their day off from classes, making it a perfect day to relax and enjoy the beautiful autumn day.
Freshman theater studies major Skylar Corio, freshman psychology major Monica Rolon and freshman pre-major Catalina Nunez Espinoza sit together on a bench facing the Student Center Quad on University Day.
Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer
The main attractions were held in the Student Center Quad from noon until 3 p.m., and they featured a live DJ, free ice cream and the chance to hang out with Rocky the Red Hawk.
A DJ helps bring life to the Student Center Quad during University Day festivities.
Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer
Montclair State freshmen Kate Repp, Faith Wolf, Remy Grato and Hannah Ranzan pose with Rocky the Red Hawk on the stairs in front of the Student Center during University Day.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa
With the goal of the event being for students to have a fun and safe day, the university’s rules for social distancing and wearing face coverings were kept in place to keep students safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Montclair State freshman Jeffery Bengis enjoys a free vanilla ice cream cone from Mister Softee on University Day.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa
Members of Montclair State’s Greek life pose for a group photo in the Student Center Quad on University Day.
Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer
As always, Rocky the Red Hawk, who just celebrated his 19th birthday last week, was available to take pictures with students. Rocky showed off his moves while dancing with students, while the DJ brought life to the event.
A Montclair State student dances to the beat of the DJ’s music in the Student Center Quad during the University Day festivities on Oct. 14, 2020.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa
Montclair State students Rebecca Kobik and Danielle Tufariello strike a pose with Rocky during University Day festivities on Oct. 14, 2020.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa
Members of the Mu Sigma Upsilon sorority perform a dance routine in the Student Center Quad on University Day.
Photo courtesy of Tamar Schwarzer
With the sun shining and the music playing, the students at Montclair State enjoyed their much needed day off.
Montclair State freshman Faith Wolf draws on the concrete in front of the Student Center on University Day.
Photo courtesy of John LaRosa