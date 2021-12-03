PHOTO ESSAY: Night at the Winter Ball

Student Life at Montclair (SLAM), a subgroup of the Student Government Association, held its annual Winter Ball on Nov. 30.
After signing a waiver, students packed into a coach bus to an undisclosed location.
Unknown to students prior to the event, the events of the ball unfolded at The Grove, a banquet venue in Cedar Grove, a neighboring town to Montclair that found itself to be the backdrop for a night of alcoholic indulgence (legally, of course).
Upon arrival, students were greeted with a coat check, followed by a faux red-carpet experience with interviews being conducted by both Montclair State’s Newslab and nationally-recognized radio station WMSC.
An army of white-gloved banquet servers await marching orders before dinner service begins. Winter Ball 2021 featured a three-course meal with a cash-reliant bar for those of legal age. Julian Rigg | The Montclarion
The entirety of the night was energetic and jubilant. With an entire generation of college students unified by pandemic and economic downturn-fueled social deprivation, it comes with no surprise that such an event would carry widespread joy amongst the Winter Ball guests.
Students crowd together while waiting for the doors of the dance floor to open.
Afrobeats, dembow, Jersey club and Brooklyn drill were just some of the genres on the dance floor on Tuesday.
Despite it being a Tuesday night, there was no lack of energy in sight amongst guests at Winter Ball 2021.
Between a popular palate of music, friends sharing elegant moments and a collective stress-consciousness in regards to finals, the night ultimately led to proving itself to be one thing: a resounding success.
Student couple Saintpierre Louis, a senior, and Courtney Theodule, a junior, pose in the lobby during cocktail hour at Winter Ball 2021.
Winter Ball 2021’s hosts: Ernst Lozin (window seat) and Salomon Jolimere (closest).
Two guests take advantage of a lobby mirror before festivities begin at the Winter Ball 2021. Julian Rigg | The Montclarion
Two Winter Ball guests pose for a photo in the lobby before formalities begin. An onlooker appreciates the moment from a distance.
Salomon Jolimere (right), one of the hosts of the Winter Ball, dancing and singing with other students.
A banquet server named Kaisha holds a conversation with a guest during cocktail hour at Winter Ball 2021.
Tyler Anderson, the Director of Programming for SLAM, draws inspiration from Gaea, the Greek goddess of the Earth.
Anacia Sessoms, a visual arts major with a fashion design minor, poses at the red carpet runway.
A pair of guests dance closely together toward the end of the night.
JJ Vega, a marketing major, tries to finish his persuasive essay on his laptop during the dance.
Ernst Lozin, one of the Winter Balls hosts, crowd-surfing with his hand raised high.
Students dancing to the “Cha Cha Slide.”
Samir, a banquet server from the North African nation of Egypt, has been working at The Grove for a year now.
Students dance and celebrate after almost two years of a global pandemic.
Students begin to crowd around the bar as soon as it opened at 10 p.m.
A sharply dressed student wearing sunglasses as he dances.
