PHOTO ESSAY: Night at the Winter Ball

Student Life at Montclair (SLAM), a subgroup of the Student Government Association, held its annual Winter Ball on Nov. 30.

After signing a waiver, students packed into a coach bus to an undisclosed location.

Unknown to students prior to the event, the events of the ball unfolded at The Grove, a banquet venue in Cedar Grove, a neighboring town to Montclair that found itself to be the backdrop for a night of alcoholic indulgence (legally, of course).

Upon arrival, students were greeted with a coat check, followed by a faux red-carpet experience with interviews being conducted by both Montclair State’s Newslab and nationally-recognized radio station WMSC.

The entirety of the night was energetic and jubilant. With an entire generation of college students unified by pandemic and economic downturn-fueled social deprivation, it comes with no surprise that such an event would carry widespread joy amongst the Winter Ball guests.

Afrobeats, dembow, Jersey club and Brooklyn drill were just some of the genres on the dance floor on Tuesday.

Between a popular palate of music, friends sharing elegant moments and a collective stress-consciousness in regards to finals, the night ultimately led to proving itself to be one thing: a resounding success.