PHOTO ESSAY: President Cole Bids Montclair State Farewell

Published May 16, 2021
The Montclarion
In her closing remarks, Dr. Susan Cole emphasized spreading positivity, rather than embracing negativity and how that can go a long way into making the campus a better place for any student. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

As the spring semester winds down, so does President Susan Cole’s tenure as president of Montclair State University. On Wednesday, Cole made an invitation-only speech to faculty and staff at the amphitheater adjacent to the Alexander Kasser Theater.

During the speech, Cole quoted Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Legend of Good Women” as a nod to both her roots in studying English literature and the end of her term at the university. Continuing throughout the speech, she discussed the number of buildings built and opened during her term as well as the programs that had been created to expand the university.

Cole emphasized that “the future would not be found in nostalgia,” making it clear that in order to keep the university going it would take more growth and progression from the student body as a whole.

Ending the speech, she referenced Scottish writer Robert Byrnes as a small homage to her granddaughter who is currently studying in Scotland. This homage was done to bid farewell to the audience as well as the school.

Cole announced in September she planned on retiring at the end of the spring 2021 semester. No successor has been named to take her position. The speech is available online and was streamed to those unable to make it in person.

College Hall looms over Dr. Cole as she gives her speech to her supportive colleagues. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

A newly finished College Hall acted as the backdrop for the president's address. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

The speech was livestreamed to YouTube, for those faculty members who were unable to make the event. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

The event was limited to few faculty members so COVID-19 guidelines could be in place. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Many listeners, both in person and on the air, heard the president's closing remarks after a long 23 years of service. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Dr. Cole embraces former Vice President Dr. Karen Pennington at the end of her speech. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Dr. Cole smiles as she says goodbye. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

No one wanted to stay for Rocky's speech. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Dr. Cole gives a wave and farewell to all her colleagues. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

