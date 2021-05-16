PHOTO ESSAY: President Cole Bids Montclair State Farewell

As the spring semester winds down, so does President Susan Cole’s tenure as president of Montclair State University. On Wednesday, Cole made an invitation-only speech to faculty and staff at the amphitheater adjacent to the Alexander Kasser Theater.

During the speech, Cole quoted Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Legend of Good Women” as a nod to both her roots in studying English literature and the end of her term at the university. Continuing throughout the speech, she discussed the number of buildings built and opened during her term as well as the programs that had been created to expand the university.

Cole emphasized that “the future would not be found in nostalgia,” making it clear that in order to keep the university going it would take more growth and progression from the student body as a whole.

Ending the speech, she referenced Scottish writer Robert Byrnes as a small homage to her granddaughter who is currently studying in Scotland. This homage was done to bid farewell to the audience as well as the school.

Cole announced in September she planned on retiring at the end of the spring 2021 semester. No successor has been named to take her position. The speech is available online and was streamed to those unable to make it in person.