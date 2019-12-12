Photo Exhibit Captures a Semester of Hard Work

Students of Professor Thomas Franklin’s photojournalism course gathered with their families and friends to celebrate this year’s photo exhibit on the morning of Wednesday Dec. 11. For the third year in a row, the exhibit transformed Morehead Lounge into an art gallery, honoring aspiring photojournalists for the work they’ve produced in class.

Throughout the semester, students have completed projects ranging from album covers for musicians, a feature story event covering a citizenship ceremony in Paterson, New Jersey and a photo essay that highlighted an interesting subject. Their work will be displayed for the next year and remind visitors of the importance of student journalism in our community.