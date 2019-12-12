Photo Exhibit Captures a Semester of Hard Work

Students of Professor Thomas Franklin’s photojournalism course gathered with their families and friends to celebrate this year’s photo exhibit on the morning of Wednesday Dec. 11. For the third year in a row, the exhibit transformed Morehead Lounge into an art gallery, honoring aspiring photojournalists for the work they’ve produced in class.
Throughout the semester, students have completed projects ranging from album covers for musicians, a feature story event covering a citizenship ceremony in Paterson, New Jersey and a photo essay that highlighted an interesting subject. Their work will be displayed for the next year and remind visitors of the importance of student journalism in our community.
Students pose with their artwork that will be displayed in Morehead Lounge until next year.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Guests viewed student work during the opening reception of the photo exhibit.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Photographs were chosen from Professor Thomas Franklin’s photojournalism course.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Mackenzie Robertson and her father discuss the work she completed in Professor Franklin’s photojournalism course.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Family and friends shared their excitement about the work on display.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Every student enrolled in photojournalism have their photos displayed.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Professor Thomas Franklin shares information about the photos on display in Morehead Lounge.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion