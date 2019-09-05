Red Hawks Fill the Nest on Move In Day

It was a busy weekend around Montclair State University. Before the annual festivities of Red Hawk Frenzy kicked off, students moved into their new housing assignments, starting Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Many residents who were assigned to afternoon move-in times experienced long waits on the sidewalks with piles of their belongings before they were able to check in. Hall Raisers volunteered to assist students with the move-in process.
The slow moving line to get into Blanton hall wrapped all the way along the side of the building.
A caravan of students, many accompanied by their families, wait outside of Blanton Hall to move in.
People sit with their belongings between Bohn Hall and Blanton Hall while waiting for carts to carry their things.
Hall Raisers help students wheel their belongings into Bohn Hall.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion