Red Hawks Fill the Nest on Move In Day

It was a busy weekend around Montclair State University. Before the annual festivities of Red Hawk Frenzy kicked off, students moved into their new housing assignments, starting Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Many residents who were assigned to afternoon move-in times experienced long waits on the sidewalks with piles of their belongings before they were able to check in. Hall Raisers volunteered to assist students with the move-in process.