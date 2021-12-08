Students Bring the Christmas Spirit to Campus

Christmas is making its way to Montclair State University and students are getting in the festive spirit. The Center for Student Involvement (CSI) has been curating events just in time for the holiday season.

CSI held a holiday-themed event on Dec. 4 where students played “Minute to Win It” Games and wore ugly Christmas sweaters.

The night started with Christmas music playing such as “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole as students talked amongst one another. Students participated in activities such as cup tosses, cookie face-offs, bopping balloons on their heads and wrapping each other in wrapping paper.

Jess Parnas, a senior business administration major and the event assistant for CSI, expressed how happy she was about the turnout of the event.

“I was happy with the turnout that we [had],” Parnas said. “Everyone was just having a good time, which is our main goal. My favorite game was probably the cookie one on your forehead because the game goes back really far with me.”

Levi Morici, a sophomore theatre design, technology and management major, enjoyed getting to meet new people at the event.

“I thought it was really fun seeing faces I have never seen before and just kind of connecting with people that I didn’t even know their names to start with,” Morici said. “My favorite game was definitely the gift wrapping one.”

Adam Burger, a senior business administration major, explained how much joy he felt getting into the Christmas spirit on campus.

“I thought this event was really fun,” Burger said. “CSI always hosts the best events on campus so definitely come check out CSI.”

To close off the night, students played a game of who could wrap each other the quickest.

Megan Flood, the graduate coordinator of weekend programming for CSI, felt the Christmas spirit and enjoyed the turnout of the event.

“I thought [the event] was really fun, it was a small group but it was a good time and the different activities got people excited,” Flood said. “I liked the present wrapping game because it was really hilarious to see.”

As the night came to an end, tickets were raffled. The winners of the night were chosen and won gifts such as an Echo Dot, an Amazon Fire Stick, books and more.

The “most wonderful time of the year” has commenced, and one thing’s for certain; students are bringing it all here at Montclair State.