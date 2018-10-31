Students Celebrate the Departure of Midterms with SLAM’s Fall Harvest

Students who are not fans of the spookiness of Halloween but still wanted to enjoy the autumn spirit got a chance to attend the Fall Harvest hosted by Student Life at Montclair (SLAM).

Monday’s event gave students a chance to relax and have fun after a long couple of weeks of midterms with pumpkin painting, photo booths and funnel cakes.

Representing SLAM at the event was junior psychology major Nawal Farih. Farih said that the Fall Harvest is the perfect way to get the student body involved, including those who do not celebrate Halloween. She enjoys helping out, especially if it involves food.

“My favorite part of any event is food,” Farih said.

Farih is not the only one who likes to get involved. Undeclared freshmen Kayla Del Valle and Joanna Janowski are trying to become more involved in the campus community.

“I never really did anything in high school,” Janowski said. “[Getting involved] helps me figure out what I want to do in my life.”

Del Valle also hopes that getting more involved on campus will help her choose a career path.

Farih said that attendance for the harvest was around 75 students by 1 p.m., and the numbers rose once classes started to let out.

Freshman justice studies major Aislinn Bram heard about this event from a friend and was not disappointed with what she got out of it. Bram plans to use her painted pumpkin in a future event to help decorate her trunk for Halloween.