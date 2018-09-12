Latest Stories News

Suicide Prevention Week Brings Hope in the Form of Hennas

Published September 12, 2018
A student displays their henna tattoo given to them by a sister from Delta Xi Delta.

With Monday marking Suicide Prevention Week, Greek organization Delta Xi Delta held events throughout the week to honor its purpose.

Hennas For Hope is an event that started in fall 2017. According to the President of Delta Xi Delta Maria Taute, the henna tattoos are to inspire self-love and self-confidence.

“[The purpose of the tattoos] is to promote hope within yourself,” Taute said. “We want you here, and you should want yourself to be here.”

A Delta Xi Delta sister gives a student a henna at the table.
Adrianna Caraballo | The Montclarion Photo

Options for tattoos had the words “love” and “stay.” The selection also featured the famous semicolon: a tattoo used to represent the continuation of life.

Students were not bound to the tattoo choices and were encouraged to come up with their own design if they had something in mind.

Delta Xi Delta’s philanthropy is a nonprofit charity called To Write Love on Her Arms. The organization supports those that struggle with depression, suicide and self-harm.

Delta Xi Delta held an event in the Student Center called "Hennas For Hope."
Adrianna Caraballo | The Montclarion

During the spring, Delta Xi Delta holds their annual All You Need Is Love event to raise money for the philanthropy, which features a carnival.

“[You] can’t put a price on someone’s life,” Taute said. “A lot of us grow and suffer through mental health.”

A sister from Delta Xi Delta gives a henna tattoo to a student at the table.
Adrianna Caraballo | The Montclarion

Taute explained how mental health is not talked about enough and how that needs to change.

“Suicide and mental health need to be talked about,” Taute said.

