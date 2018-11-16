Homepage Feature Story Homepage News News

Trapped in Traffic: Montclair State Weather Horror Story

By and

Published November 15, 2018
The Montclarion

Students and other drivers around the Montclair State University community faced a major traffic jam, lasting more than three hours, due to inclement snowfall Thursday night.

A weather report from nj.com, published on Tuesday, predicted 2 to 4 inches of snow for parts of New Jersey. However, according to the current forecast, snowfall could increase to 8 inches.

1.jpg

The Montclair State University traffic jam continues on the intersection of Carlisle Road and Yogi Berra Drive.
Dominique Evans | The Montclarion

Some students on campus were stuck in traffic for 3 hours, trapped on roads like Normal Avenue all the way to Route 46. Freshman biology major Stephanie Barraza left campus after class, but was stuck on Clove Road after sitting in traffic for over 3 hours.

“To have a big car, [my experience] wasn’t as bad as other people’s,” Barraza said. “People in smaller cars, I feel bad for them. Since I’m in an okay car, it’s fine.”

Barraza believes that the university did not prepare enough for the weather and this resulted in inconvenient conditions.

“I feel like they weren’t prepared for the snowstorm,” Barraza said. “There wasn’t salt on anything, and they barely shoveled.”

IMG_7850.jpeg

Freshman biology major Stephanie Barraza was stuck in traffic for over 3 hours after her class.
Dominique Evans | The Montclarion

The university sent multiple text messages and emails throughout the day following the impending snowstorm. Classes starting at 5:30 p.m. and beyond were canceled. The university also sent a blast at 4:19 p.m. stating that classes currently in session could be “dismissed early at the discretion of the instructor.”

Transfer student and film major Elena Potter walked back to Hawk Crossings from Sam’s Place after her work shift at the Student Recreation Center.

“I didn’t know the snow was going to be this bad,” Potter said. “I went to the parking garage with my cousin, and she’s been in the parking garage for 3 hours now.”

Montclair State University tweeted a traffic update at 5:44 p.m. notifying students that roads and highways are congested and to stay inside until the roads are clear.

Some dining options remained open on campus. Red Hawk Diner stayed open until 9 p.m., Sam’s Place until 9:30 p.m. and Blanton Plaza until 10 p.m.

NJ Transit train services were still running but were subject to 60-minute delays system-wide.

The NJ Transit Twitter account tweeted updates all day regarding the transportation services.

 

 

