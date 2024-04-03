Search our Archives!

Welcome Saxbys: Montclair State University’s Student-Run Cafe

by Meagan Kane
Montclair State University welcomed Saxbys, a student-run cafe to their campus with a grand opening event, held yesterday April 2. The cafe offers menu items such as coffee, energy drinks, smoothies, grilled cheese and more.

Brian Conway, director of dining services at Montclair State worked alongside the Saxbys team to provide statements. The team consists of Sajeda Virji, brand communications manager, Melody Wozunk, area operations manager and Danielle Levitin, student manager.

Students gathered on the first floor of the School of Business for the grand opening of Saxby's Cafe. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Conway and the Saxbys team shared how the collaboration would benefit the student leaders running the cafe.

Workers prepare a drink for an order behind the counter at Saxbys. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

“It gives students the opportunity to experience business in the real world,” they said. “This educational position exceeds what one could learn in a classroom, and instead brings classroom material to life. With a new [student CEO] (SCEO) every semester, Montclair [State] students will continue to be provided with this one-of-a-kind, experiential learning opportunity for time to come. While this benefits students during their time at Montclair [State], it also helps students after graduation, as Saxbys student leaders consistently outpace national averages for on-time graduation and full-time job placement, and even fast-track to leadership roles after graduating from college.”

A student orders at Saxbys. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Students who attended the grand opening event shared their reactions.

Julie Murphy, a sophomore dietetics major enjoyed the event and the idea of Saxbys being an educational experience for students.

Julie Murphy, sophomore dietetics major. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

“I really liked it,” Murphy said. “I think we got to know what Saxbys is gonna all be about and it’s not just a coffee shop, but an educational experience for students as well. And I love that it’s student run and it’s an opportunity for students to work and I just think it’s a great place to open up on campus.”

Jealyne Ramos, junior fashion design and merchandising major believes that Saxbys is a great place for students to come together.

Jealyne Ramos, junior fashion design and merchandising major. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

“I think it’ll be a great place for everybody just to gather and do their homework when you’re waiting for the next class, I like it.”

Chris Alberico, freshman journalism and digital media major expressed concerns with Dunkin’ Donuts and claims that Saxbys is a good way to spread out the coffee market across Montclair State.

Chris Alberico, a freshman journalism and digital media major, is happy that there is another location to get coffee on campus. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

“I think that’s very good for [Montclair State] considering the only coffee place here is Dunkin’ and we have a whole lot of problems going on over there,” Alberico said. “So the fact that we were able to spread out the market is probably a really good thing. So far it seems really nice and I’m happy to see what happens in the future.”

Murphy sees herself coming to Saxbys frequently.

“I would definitely [come to Saxbys frequently] because I love coffee, so it seems like they’re gonna have a good variety,” Murphy said. “They have a lot of dairy-free options with their smoothies and I just love the variety and it’s a great place for coffee on campus.”

Alberico will return to Saxbys due to the fact that students can use meal swipes to purchase food.

Saxby's serves coffee, bakery items, grilled cheese, teas and more. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

“I think that being able to use a meal swipe is very useful, so just for that alone I probably see myself coming back here,” Alberico said.

Ramos will return to the cafe, as she believes that the cafe is accommodating and is happy with their hours, having a closing time of 8 p.m.

“I think it’s accommodating for everybody like if you can’t drink dairy and I like that it closes at 8 p.m, it doesn’t close early so I’m able to come here after practice or after class.”

Conway and the Saxbys team share what the long-term goals are for the cafe.

“The long-term goal is that Saxbys not just a spot for crushable cold brew & melty grilled cheese – but is recognized as a campus spot that helped create memories for students and define their Montclair State experience,” they said. “We want Saxbys to be on the top of the list of ‘places alumni need to visit during Homecoming –preferably right before the Yogi Berra Museum.”

