¡Adios, The Montclarion!

My journey through Montclair State University was a maze that to this day I still can not fully understand.

I initially pursued a career in linguistics because I wanted to become a K-12 ESL teacher. That was the best way to contribute to my community by helping newcomer children learn English as a second language. At least that’s what I believed back then.

But everything took an unexpected twist once the Coronavirus (COVID-19) hit in 2020.

Quarantine paused my life for almost five months, enough time to think, over and over again, about myself and my future.

It didn’t take me long to realize I didn’t want to become a teacher. I just couldn’t visualize myself doing that for the rest of my life. It didn’t make me happy.

So then, what makes me happy? That’s easy: writing.

I’ve always loved to write. My thoughts and feelings flow faster when I write than when I talk. Deep inside, I always wanted to pursue a career that involved doing that.

The process wasn’t easy as I struggled to find another career that I would enjoy. I hated feeling lost and confused over not knowing what to do or what decision to make.

After some research, and a lot of guts and willpower, I finally decided to change my major to journalism.

I was a junior by then, so I had to make the most of my time left here.

That same semester I joined The Montclarion as a guest writer for opinion and entertainment articles. Shortly after, I joined WMSC Radio.

Now, almost a year and a half later, I can say that this career was the best decision I have ever made.

I could describe all the great memories I experienced during this last year, but I prefer to be thankful for all those moments.

Thanks to The Montclarion, especially to Emma Caughlan and Jenna Sundel, for trusting in me, giving me the opportunity to be a Spanish translator and starting this great initiative. It’s incredible to see it come true.

Thanks to this wonderful team who welcomed me from the very first day and made me feel at home. Each and every one of you are incredibly talented people whom I will always admire. Thank you for supporting me from the beginning and helping me progress as a writer and journalist.

To WMSC, I never considered myself a good candidate to be a radio personality, but I appreciate that everyone supported me from the beginning to do my best.

To my Aquí Planeta Tierra team, thank you for becoming my favorite part of every Friday. I have no words to describe how much you all mean to me and how much I will miss you.

Thanks to Víctor Muñiz Rosa for the great teamwork we have done with the show this year. We did it!

Special thanks to WMSC radio-general manager, Anabella Poland, Professor and advisor, Thomas Franklin and Professor Alejandra Musi. Thank you for becoming my mentors during this past year. Your advice and lessons will stay with me wherever I go.

I feel like it all happened so fast that I don’t have time to process it. But these are certainly experiences that I will take with me for the rest of my life.

My time at Montclair State was a bumpy ride full of unexpected turns and twists that I was afraid to face. Now, I am thankful that I did.

These four years taught me that you don’t have to have everything under control, sometimes you just have to let go and learn to trust that everything will work out in the end.

I still can’t believe I will be graduating soon, but I’m excited to see what’s coming next.