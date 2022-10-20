Christmas Decorations in October? Absolute Insanity.

Close your eyes, or don’t, I won’t be able to tell, and let me paint a picture for you.

It’s early October, let’s say Oct. 10. You’re going to Target to pick up some snacks. The scent of pumpkin spice is in the air, Halloween decorations cover the walls and shelves of the store and you hear a little kid trying to convince his mom to buy him candy. Everything is as it should be.

Suddenly, you hear a sound, no, a voice. In fact, a voice singing one note, which turns into a phrase, “I don’t want a lot for Christmas…”

You freeze in your tracks.

“There is just one thing I need…”

Your hair stands on end. Your blood grows cold.

“I just want you for my own, more than you could ever know…”

The realization dawns on you…

“Make my wish come true…”

Oh god, the high notes.

“All I want… for Christmas… is… you…”

The end times have begun.

Yes, Christmas is one of the biggest holidays in the world, but there are a ton of people who like Halloween too. Personally, Halloween is more fun, but that’s not the point.

The only things that can explain this phenomenon is that there are a ton of Christmas movies and songs, it’s a massive shopping season, Christmas decorations are pleasing to the eye and Christmas cookies are delicious.

No, it can’t be any of those, because Halloween has its own counterparts.

Maybe there aren’t many Halloween songs. That much is true. But have you seen how many Halloween movies there are?

Halloween, popularly known as spooky season, is a great time for watching horror movies because the genre is so wide-ranging and it all fits into the spooky theme.

Halloween has a ton of shopping involved too. The store Spirit Halloween opens only for Halloween, and it keeps coming back year after year. Every year, the majority of kids and even adults buy candy, costumes and decorations. They must make a good profit, or else they wouldn’t still be open.

I refuse to believe that the reason people keep extending Christmas is because of the decorations. People go nuts for Halloween decorations, some even more so than Christmas decorations.

And let’s be real, Halloween absolutely destroys Christmas in terms of food; the whole point of the holiday is getting candy.

I’m sorry, I really don’t get it. I cannot wrap my brain around it.

Just think, there are so many holidays that just come and go without much fanfare. Saint Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving, Easter and even Valentine’s Day. All of them mind their own business and stick to their one day.

When have you ever seen people celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day starting in February? Never. Christmas just has to take up at least three full months.

This isn’t even a slight against Christmas, I hope you understand. Christmas is great. But it is causing a problem.

Perhaps the worst, the absolute WORST offender of this is Black Friday, which, may I remind you, isn’t even a real holiday. It’s supposed to be one day a year. Now, there are “unofficial” Black Friday sales starting as far back as early October. Amazon Prime started offering steeply discounted prices back on Oct. 11.

Is there a solution to this problem? I am not sure but all I want is to enjoy my Halloween in peace. Holidays have to stick to their own months and seasons. This is spooky season, then comes Thanksgiving, then Christmas. Wait your turn, Mariah Carey. All I want for Christmas is to not hear that song until December.