Drag Queens Aren’t Grooming Children, Republicans Are

Whether it’s teaching them about the existence of gay people, showing LGBTQIA+ characters in movies or simply being in the presence of a gay person, the Republican Party is riled up.

One of the most prominent issues that the Republican Party is deathly afraid of is that the LGBTQ+ community is grooming children.

You have to understand, growing up in a very conservative town in a very conservative county, I have been fed up with Republicans for a long time.

I was first introduced to politics in June 2015. I had just turned 12 years old the month before.

I saw a tweet saying that Donald Trump was running for President of the United States.

Yes, I was twelve years old and active on Twitter. Yes, it caused irreparable damage to my brain and my humor. And yes, in retrospect, I should’ve spent my youth outdoors.

Anyways, so I saw Donald Trump was running for President and I was quite confused about why everyone hated him so much. So, I went to my father for an explanation.

Since I was 12, he has always been my political guru. He is very knowledgeable about world events and politics as he had spent many years studying them. It also helps he works for the Department of Defense.

So, I went to my father and asked him, “why does everyone hate Donald Trump?”

And his very long answer was the start of a long-lasting disdain I have for the Republican Party.

Now, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, I have to say that I do believe everyone has the right to believe what they want to believe.

I understand that close-minded people didn’t have the same upbringing as me and it’s harder for them to open their minds and hearts to acceptance and equality. I understand that there are people who are genuinely scared of LGBTQ+ people. But I also understand that the Republican Party is using that to scare voters into voting for them.

Fear is a common theme in the Republican political agenda. They will tell you the left is trying to take your guns, force your kids to be transgender or that they’re trying to oppress white people. Republicans use hate and fear to scare conservative voters into voting for them.

Republicans have been perpetrating these lies and conspiracies because they know that the Republican Party is dying and they have to become more extreme if they want to compete with the Democrats and win elections.

So, they targeted the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2022, Republican New York City Council Member representing District 19 of Queens Vickie Paladino tweeted, “Progressives may have no problem with child grooming and sexualization, but I do. This will not happen on my watch. Kids deserve a quality education free from political manipulation and sexual content.”

This is a common belief amongst the Republican Party.

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz celebrated Pride Month by liking tweets accusing drag queens of “grooming” innocent children.

Pretty hot take from a man being investigated for paying a 17-year-old girl for sex and traveling with her across state lines.

As someone who has seen children march through my development on Halloween with no costumes and just giant “Trump 2020” signs, it is insane to me that they believe the left is the one indoctrinating children.

Grooming, as defined by Oxford languages, is “the practice of preparing or training someone for a particular purpose or activity.”

Republicans are stripping knowledge away from our children so they can groom them into the next generation of Republicans as they lost that chance with Generation Z.

Esquire writes, “Freedom means the government bans something new every day. Just ask the newest rising star in the Party of Small Government—at least according to very savvy politico types—Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis.”

DeSantis is not only banning just talking about the existence of LGBTQ+ people, but he also wants to erase the crimes of white people in America by banning teaching that puts America in any bad light.

DeSantis passed the Stop W.O.K.E. Act in 2022. “The Stop W.O.K.E. Act focuses on the notion that teachers are teaching white kids that they’re inherently evil racists and Black students that they’re morally superior to their white counterparts.”

Other outspoken Republicans have shown their hypocrisy as well. Popular FOX News host Tucker Carlson had his true colors shown in court.

This is a man who almost burst into tears over M&M’s just to keep his viewers angry at progressives. However, behind the scenes, Carlson doesn’t seem to agree with his fan base.

Independent reports, “Mr. Carlson called the election fraud claims and the people promoting them ‘ludicrous’ and ‘totally off the rails.’ Sean Hannity called them ‘F’ing lunatics.'”

Are these really the kind of people who should be lecturing us on who’s grooming who?

I mean after all, these are the same hypocrites who went after Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for attending the Met Gala and rubbing elbows with the rich but are totally okay with former President Donald Trump living in a golden New York City penthouse and being friendly with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

They perpetuate lies and conspiracy theories to remain in power and are trying to groom a new generation of Republicans to hate anything remotely progressive.

Republicans know that if they don’t keep up the fear that drives their party to be so dedicated, they will one day fall apart.