Hale to the Chief

Despite having spent hours transcribing long interviews and figuring out how to write stories without going over word count, this article will be the hardest I will ever have to write.

I have been with The Montclarion since I was a freshman. This organization has made me blossom into an outgoing and upbeat individual compared to the shy and anxious person I was four years ago. The memories and friendships I have created here are ones I will never forget.

From making up late night raps in the copyediting corner while the Student Center Annex wall was leaking all over our Kermit poster, to not turning the lights on until 7 p.m. in our beautiful, yet cramped, new office in the School of Communication and Media (SCM) that was lit by the New York City skyline, the traditions and comfortable routines between are ones I will have trouble living without.

This staff has supported me, made me laugh and helped me every step of the way on my journey as Editor-in-Chief, and I will always be grateful. Most of them call me “queen” – which I swear I did not make people do – and it always brightens my day knowing I have people who look up to me.

Our accomplishments this year almost outweigh our fond memories. We created a video team, brought back crossword puzzles, invented special editions, won nine awards and overcame any obstacles we ran into along the way.

We even participated in the #FocusImmigration project, where we posted on our social media accounts, hashtagged our own stories, wrote/edited articles and laid out a 32-page newspaper all in one day. Not to mention, most of those newspaper racks were completely cleared out by the next week.

I want to give a special shoutout to Dominique Evans, the former Managing Editor. I can’t believe it was a year ago when we were dreaming about running The Montclarion and thinking of all the changes we would make. We really did it. You were my rock this year, the true Yin to my Yang and the perfect balance to my personality. We did an amazing job recruiting and communicating with members of our staff.

I also want to thank Fiorella Medina, the former Chief Copy Editor. Without you and your bubbly happiness, I don’t know if I would have stayed on this staff all these years. You were the first person who talked to me at The Montclarion and we immediately clicked, sharing our “Harry Potter” houses and favorite Disney princesses. You are always there to brighten my day, and I will forever appreciate that.

I also want to shoutout professor Tara George, The Montclarion’s faculty adviser. You have seen my best and worst moods and have always been there to give me advice. You helped me become a better writer and a better leader. You were always here to encourage great writing in a world that feels like no one cares about that anymore.

I wish I could make a special thank you to every staff member, but alas, that darn word count. However, each person on this staff has touched my very tiny heart in some way, despite the heartless reputation I have tried to build. All of you are creative, innovative, hilarious and most importantly, faithful, and I will remember you all forever.

Congrats to everyone involved! The Montclarion did some amazing pieces in the last year and it clearly paid off! Blessed for this team and these accomplishments!! https://t.co/VV9s3YTQrO — Haley Wells (@HaleyWells28) March 18, 2019

I leave the SCM with two things.

First, please find more times to schedule colloquiums. The Montclarion has general body meetings at 2:30 p.m. and production day on Wednesdays. Second, writing is the foundation of good journalism. No future in journalism is a promising one without superb writing/editing skills. Editing should be a required class and it should be the prerequisite to all other writing classes (which there should be more of).

Print might be on the global decline, but based on those trusty distributor sheets in the desk upstairs, it is thriving at Montclair State University.

Thank you to everyone who believed in and respected me. I will miss this entire experience so much.