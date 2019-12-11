“Hey Alexa, Write A Senior Goodbye”

After a year of editing articles, I am lost for words.

Saying goodbye to Montclair State University ends the most important chapter in my life. Between late nights writing papers for class and then early mornings editing feature articles for The Montclarion, I rarely got any sleep. Instead, I ended up with something much more valuable.

The memories I’ve made here, and the people I’ve met, are the things I carry closest to my heart. I could never have predicted the impact this community would have on my life, and I am so thankful.

When I transferred to Montclair State in 2017, I didn’t know what to expect. I was lost and had no sense of direction. I wasn’t sure what my future would look like and I was terrified of putting myself out there into a world that is scary and unpredictable. I had no voice.

Majoring in communication and media arts seemed like a way to find one. The girl with social anxiety chose to study how to communicate, queue Alanis Morrisette. Looking back, I think it was the bravest choice I could have made.

I became passionate about my coursework and it gave me a new sense of self. My professors challenged my worldview and pushed me to grow. I was starting to see from a new perspective.

After discovering my passion for writing, I began attending meetings for The Montclarion. The first few articles I wrote weren’t perfect, but I was becoming the person I’ve always wanted to be. Using my voice and writing articles that would inform others was empowering. Through journalism, I could make a difference and connect with others.

Becoming feature editor is one of my proudest accomplishments. I felt like I had the chance to give that clarity to other writers that were starting to develop their own identities. I was so excited to be part of something bigger.

I will forever be grateful for the privilege to be part of The Montclarion, the student-run newspaper where I have found a warm home and a welcoming family. This team of journalists has truly inspired me with their drive and motivation to amplify the student voice here at Montclair State.

Despite having classes, jobs, family and a million other responsibilities, this team chooses to come together and support the first amendment rights of our student body. At a time in history when it’s needed most, these students are defending our freedom of the press.

Thank you to my Montclarion teammates that kept me going and stood by my side. You have made me a better writer and stronger person.

Thank you to my professors who taught me to question my perspective and consider new ideas. The challenges I faced ultimately showed me what I was capable of.

Thank you to my family, who has supported me through everything and continue to be my biggest motivators to follow my dreams.

I genuinely appreciate everyone who has brought me to this point in my life. Be prepared for a long and sappy thank you letters to reach your desks sometime soon.

Embarking on this new journey reminds me a bit of that scared girl who didn’t know what was going to happen. I’m still a little scared too, but I’m ready to do it anyway.