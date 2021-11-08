It’s Time to Get Rid of Cancel Culture

Cancel culture has become very common in our society. If you have no idea what this means, cancel culture is essentially the practice of calling someone out on something they either said or did that is wrong with the goal of getting them to leave the public eye and go away for some time. Most of the time this applies to celebrities, but it can happen to anyone.

Throughout quarantine, canceling people became a huge thing. This might be because everyone has been locked inside for the past year and a half or perhaps people finally had the time to start realizing what is right and wrong.

When someone becomes “canceled,” people in their comments send hateful messages and death threats. This kind of situation stays fresh in the mind of the world for a while, not giving any room for the person to come back from their mistake.

Some celebrities’ actions definitely need to be called out, and they should take some time off to realize what they did wrong and how they can fix it. We shouldn’t necessarily call this “canceling” someone though. Instead, we should focus on the fact that someone made a mistake and they are owning up to it, provided they want to remedy what they did.

Canceling someone is not going to help them learn. It will just have them scrambling to make a lame apology so they can be popular again. There should be a way that someone can make a mistake without being exiled from the internet.

Making mistakes is a way of growing and learning. When people are scared of making a mistake 24/7, they are giving themselves no time to live their lives.

This toxic culture should not be prevalent to the extent it has been in the past. People should tell the public figure they messed up and that they need to think about how their actions might have hurt other people, but extreme measures like death threats are not going to make them apologize any sooner.

People throw all of their negative energy onto one specific person’s actions and then forget about it a short time later. What is the point of sending someone death threats if they’re just going to get away with whatever they did anyway?

If we are going to call people out, we need to start treating them like people. Everyone makes mistakes, and just because someone is in the public eye does not mean they are any less of a person than we are. There’s no need to remove these people from the internet and forget that they are humans too.

When people get outraged over something ridiculous, it just makes every instance afterward look like the boy who cried wolf. No one is going to agree that the next person who actually did do something wrong needs to be called out for their actions.

We should stop calling it “cancel culture” altogether and start just saying we’re calling people out for what they did wrong. Canceling someone is not the best way to handle a situation. Letting someone know what they did wrong and giving them time to learn from their mistake is the only way real change is going to happen.