Senior Goodbye: Christina Urban’What A Long, Strange Trip It’s Been’

If you ever stopped by my news desk in The Montclarion office, you probably saw me frantically writing articles and editing others’ work. There’s a good chance you saw me with coffee and a big container of kale during a break.

Most importantly, you would have admired my wall of pinned art and info, with a sign that says “Send News, Not Nudes.” It’s silly, but to me, that sign represents The Montclarion office: a work environment where you can grow, work hard and have fun. It was a home away from home, with the company of friends that are dear and will be in my life forever.

Working at The Montclarion was honestly better than attending any journalism class I have taken. I developed my skills by actively reporting and editing in a work environment and I am thankful for the opportunity.

As news editor, nothing beats finding good stories, being in charge of front-page news and my personal favorite, telling writers to take down administration by digging for the truth.

I covered breaking news stories, like the national walkout for gun control, profiles on people — such as student veterans — and opinion pieces on veganism. Now, I’m writing my goodbye, and it feels like the hardest piece to write.

I would like to say thank you to my co-workers, both past and present, for the good times, the stressful times and even the bad times. You made my experience at Montclair State University memorable and have helped me grow.

While I am sad to leave the office and give up my throne as news editor, I am happy knowing I’m ready to join the media world and give other students the chance to work hard and have fun as news editor for The Montclarion.

Peace and love.