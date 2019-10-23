Summertime Sadness Isn’t Mandatory While Approaching Fall

Packing to move back to school for most is a sad time because it means summer has ended. However, for most people, it means leaves changing colors and the weather cooling down from the once brutal temperatures, prompting everyone to bring out their comfy sweaters.

For those who are still stuck in summer mode and are not quite sure how to generically celebrate one of the most glorious times of the year, here are some tips to assist you in doing so.

The first thing on the most gracious list of honoring autumn correctly is to go apple picking. There is nothing better than gathering a group of your closest friends, family or significant other and taking them to a nearby apple farm for some good old-fashioned fun.

Apples are typically their ripest halfway through September to the beginning of October, so you won’t want to miss out on this good Sunday afternoon activity. You’ll be thanking yourself once you get home to unload bags of hard work and make that homemade apple crisp.

Food is a big part of the season, and I have two words for you: pumpkin spice. Most kids these days find solace in their local coffee shops, ordering away at their pumpkin spice lattes. This part is probably the most generic of the entire season, however, it is also one of the best.

With that being said, did you know pumpkin spice comes in more treats than traditional Starbucks lattes? That’s right, there are pumpkin spice doughnuts, cookies, pies and bread. The perfect snack to add to your warm seasonal beverage. On that note, get your baking gear out and prepare for your entire kitchen to smell amazing.

Of course, fall wouldn’t be fall without a hoard of people gathering around and screaming at a TV when their favorite team scores a touchdown.

Once you’re home from a wonderful and relaxing Sunday afternoon of apple picking, invite all your friends over to watch football. Whether you enjoy the sport or not, it certainly has a way of bringing everyone together to eat some great food and catch up.

The best time of year for fashion is a beautiful fall day not too hot and not too cold. Comfortable sweaters can be matched up with shorts and jeans to be worn with a t-shirt. Either way, you would be just as content. Typically, putting those summer pastels away to bring out the mustard yellows, maroons and tints of orange is nothing short of a great feeling. The relaxing colors and soft fabrics will immediately help you overcome your summer blues.

Make plans to do these Johnson's Corner Farm Fall activities with your kids #NJfarms #NJ https://t.co/Nv2TezaMWy pic.twitter.com/fevtowNfS4 — Jennifer Auer (@Jerseyfamilyfun) October 16, 2019

Finally, yet most importantly, with the weather changing from summer to fall, Oct. 1 officially means Halloween and goosebumps are in the air. What better way to get excited for spooky season than getting your scare on at a haunted attraction. Depending on your level of bravery though, you may want to stay away from zombies and stick to a regular pumpkin patch or corn maze.

On the other hand, if you are willing to test your courage, there are some extremely horrifying places such as Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Brighton Asylum in Passaic, New Jersey. Allegedly, both of the places are actually haunted and will be sure to give you a good fright.

🎃🦇 It's spooky season! Don't miss the Fort Lee Fall-O-Ween Spectacular on Saturday, October 26 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Kids can trick-or-treat at local businesses while enjoying activities along Main Street. Click here for details: https://t.co/NtQQxi65eb — Best of New Jersey (@bestofnj) October 12, 2019

Hopefully, these tips will help to overcome the nostalgic feeling of summer waves and allow you to look forward to the countless opportunities that autumn has in store.