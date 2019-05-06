Thanks for the Memories

Although my time with The Montclarion was brief, it was filled with fun memories that I will not soon forget. Every meeting, I would learn something new, surrounded by some incredible people who would make that experience immensely enjoyable.

When we began to say our goodbyes, I did not think that this feeling of sadness would affect me the way that it has. But, I have built a connection with those brilliant people at The Montclarion and I wish it didn’t have to end so soon.

The most impactful part of this experience for me was when my awesome replacement, Adrian Maldonado, became ready to take my position as Web Editor. I know he will do a good job, I taught him well. Also, he might secretly be Thanos, so everyone should watch out for that.

I’ll carry the memories I made at The Montclarion for the rest of my life. It’s been an incredible experience and although it’s hard to say goodbye, I know that we will never lose touch.

I’m excited for whatever comes next. For everyone else, I wish you all good fortune. Thank you so much for everything. If this semester has taught me anything, it is that The Montclarion is more than just a newspaper, it’s a family.